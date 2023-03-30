Israel Abanikanda Stuns At Pitt Pro Day With Sub-4.4 40-yard dash

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda improved his draft stock tremendously with an outstanding pro day, running a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and posting a 41” vertical jump. Abanikanda ran unofficial 4.3’s in the 40-yard dash.

Abanikanda also jumped 10’8” in the broad jump.

Israel Abanikanda went OFF at Pitt’s Pro Day today. Abanikanda reportedly ran between a 4.26-4.32 in the 40-Yard Dash, which would’ve been 1st among RB’s at the combine. Abanikanda jumped 41” in the vertical jump, which would’ve been 1st among RB’s at the Combine. And… pic.twitter.com/JaC2wFrBVr — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 29, 2023

Israel Abanikanda Did Not Participate At The 2023 NFL Combine

Due to a hamstring injury, Abanikanda did not participate in any drills at the 2023 NFL Combine.

“I had a little minor hamstring injury during my training so me and my trainer, my agent, we talked about it and I’d rather be better prepared for everyone to see what I can do at the pro day,” Abanikanda said at the combine.

The decision paid off as Abanikanda dazzled throughout Wednesday’s pro day. His numbers in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump would have been first among running backs at the combine.

Israel Abanikanda Raised NFL Draft Stock At Pro Day

Abanikanda made a lasting impression on all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Abanikanda had been projected by most draft experts as a mid-round pick, most likely on Day 3. However, the pro day significantly raised Abanikanda’s stock, which could result in him being taken on Day 2 of the draft.

The 5’11”, 216 lb running back had a stellar 2022 season for Pittsburgh. Abanikanda rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. The highlight of Abanikanda’s season came in a 45-29 win over Virginia Tech when he rushed for a program-record 320 yards and six touchdowns.

Ryan Fowler for The Draft Network reported that Abanikanda met with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals before his pro day.

Pitt RB Izzy Abanikanda met with the 49ers, Rams, and Cardinals yesterday evening, per source. Fresh off an outstanding Pro Day this morning where he jumped 41" in the vert, 10'8" in the broad, and ran mid 4.3s(u) in the 40, he's had himself an excellent 24 hours. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 29, 2023

