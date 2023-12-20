Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Again In 2023: Will He Retire?

The comeback is over in 2023. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that he won’t return in 2023 and will miss the remainder of the season. Will Rodgers retire or come back in 2024?

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Again In 2023

Aaron Rodgers finally puts to rest the notion of him attempting a comeback this season with Pat McAfee. "I'm still 14 weeks tomorrow from my surgery and being medically cleared as 100% healed is just not realistic." pic.twitter.com/BNjt83KF3I — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2023

On Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained that if the Jets were preparing for a playoff game, he’d be “definitely pushing to play” if he were 100%.

However, the Jets are 5-9 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, Rodgers has not been medically cleared to play in a game.

“I think the whole time it’s been hoping that we’re still in it because it was unrealistic to think that I would be 100 percent to be medically cleared at any point during the regular season,” Rodgers said. “I do feel like in the next three to four weeks, it would have been very possible to get to 100 percent, but obviously not there. So the conversation was a way from 100 percent medical clearance to willingness to play, and that’s never been a problem for me.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1 on the Jets’ opening possession. Rodgers opted for surgery shortly after. A promising recovery and Rodgers’ comments about returning fueled the conversation that he would play again in 2023.

Ultimately, Rodgers will not suit up again for the Jets in 2023.

Will Aaron Rodgers Retire?

"I felt like when I came here that I got a renewed passion and love for the game.. I don't think that next year will be my last and I feel like I can be effective into my forties"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/mhfpAnMvsy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 19, 2023

The short answer is no. Rodgers has no plans on retiring as the quarterback remains determined to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Furthermore, Rodgers told McAfee that he wants to play well into his 40s, meaning 2024 won’t be his last year.

“I don’t think next year will be my last year. With some of the things that I’ve learned over the last year in taking care of my body and surrounding myself with some great people who have been helping me with my nutrition and my functional training at an acute level,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I can play more years and be effective into my 40s, which is crazy because I thought I would be sitting on my couch somewhere at 40, but now I want to be a starter at 40, I want to be a starter at 41. I want to see what I can get out of this body. I believe in the leadership that we have here. I believe in our guys. I think it’s not a situation where we have to rebuild. We need to reload a little bit, and there will be some tough decisions for sure. But I like the pieces we have in place.”

The Jets host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve in Week 16.