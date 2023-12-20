NFL News and Rumors

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Again In 2023: Will He Retire?

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8)

The comeback is over in 2023. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that he won’t return in 2023 and will miss the remainder of the season. Will Rodgers retire or come back in 2024?

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Again In 2023

On Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained that if the Jets were preparing for a playoff game, he’d be “definitely pushing to play” if he were 100%.

However, the Jets are 5-9 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, Rodgers has not been medically cleared to play in a game.

“I think the whole time it’s been hoping that we’re still in it because it was unrealistic to think that I would be 100 percent to be medically cleared at any point during the regular season,” Rodgers said. “I do feel like in the next three to four weeks, it would have been very possible to get to 100 percent, but obviously not there. So the conversation was a way from 100 percent medical clearance to willingness to play, and that’s never been a problem for me.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1 on the Jets’ opening possession. Rodgers opted for surgery shortly after. A promising recovery and Rodgers’ comments about returning fueled the conversation that he would play again in 2023.

Ultimately, Rodgers will not suit up again for the Jets in 2023.

Will Aaron Rodgers Retire?

The short answer is no. Rodgers has no plans on retiring as the quarterback remains determined to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Furthermore, Rodgers told McAfee that he wants to play well into his 40s, meaning 2024 won’t be his last year.

“I don’t think next year will be my last year. With some of the things that I’ve learned over the last year in taking care of my body and surrounding myself with some great people who have been helping me with my nutrition and my functional training at an acute level,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I can play more years and be effective into my 40s, which is crazy because I thought I would be sitting on my couch somewhere at 40, but now I want to be a starter at 40, I want to be a starter at 41. I want to see what I can get out of this body. I believe in the leadership that we have here. I believe in our guys. I think it’s not a situation where we have to rebuild. We need to reload a little bit, and there will be some tough decisions for sure. But I like the pieces we have in place.”

The Jets host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve in Week 16.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
