NFL News and Rumors

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Out For Season: Will Zach Wilson Replace Him?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills, an MRI confirmed Tuesday morning (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter). Rodgers will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Will backup quarterback Zach Wilson replace him?

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Rodgers’ season ends after just four snaps.

On the fourth play, Rodgers tried to escape a sack by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers’ left calf reverberated as he tried to spin out of the sack. Rodgers limped to the sideline and eventually exited the field on the back of a cart.

After the Jets’ miraculous 22-16 win over the Bills, New York’s head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Rodgers suffered a bad injury to his leg.

“MRI is gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen,” Saleh said after the game. ” But it’s not good.”

Losing Rodgers completely changes the trajectory of the season for the Jets. New York was expected to compete for a playoff berth. Now, they must find a suitable replacement to keep those playoff aspirations alive.

Zach Wilson Will Replace Aaron Rodgers As The Starting QB

Saleh said Zach Wilson, the 2021 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick, will replace Rodgers as the starter.

Wilson replaced Rodgers in the win against the Bills, going 14-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Since joining the Jets in 2021, Wilson is 8-14 as the starter for the Jets. Wilson has struggled during his tenure in New York, only throwing for 4,162 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

The only other Jets quarterback in their organization is Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad.

The Jets are expected to bring in another quarterback to overtake or sit behind Wilson. Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Colt McCoy are quarterbacks that the Jets could sign on the open market.

The Jets could also trade for a team’s backup quarterback, such as Indianapolis’ Gardner Minshew, Carolina’s Andy Dalton, and New Orleans’ Jameis Winston.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury

NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
NFL Week 2: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
PFF NFL Week 1 Player Grades: Tua Tagovailoa Headlines List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
aaron rodgers hurt vs bills monday (1)
Twitter Reacts To New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Suffering Leg Injury On Fourth Play Of Opening Start
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: NFL Gameday Kickoff Cast Gets Emotional On 9/11
WATCH: NFL Gameday Kickoff Cast Gets Emotional On 9/11
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh
Aaron Rodgers Is Injured On First Jets Possession, Zach Wilson Is QB
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones
Chiefs DT Chris Jones Ends Holdout, Signs New One-Year Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top