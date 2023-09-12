New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills, an MRI confirmed Tuesday morning (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter). Rodgers will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Will backup quarterback Zach Wilson replace him?

An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career. Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Rodgers’ season ends after just four snaps.

On the fourth play, Rodgers tried to escape a sack by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers’ left calf reverberated as he tried to spin out of the sack. Rodgers limped to the sideline and eventually exited the field on the back of a cart.

After the Jets’ miraculous 22-16 win over the Bills, New York’s head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Rodgers suffered a bad injury to his leg.

“MRI is gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen,” Saleh said after the game. ” But it’s not good.”

Losing Rodgers completely changes the trajectory of the season for the Jets. New York was expected to compete for a playoff berth. Now, they must find a suitable replacement to keep those playoff aspirations alive.

Robert Saleh said this about Aaron Rodgers’ injury after the Jets win. pic.twitter.com/dhpSQRal7R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson Will Replace Aaron Rodgers As The Starting QB

Zach Wilson will be the #Jets starter the rest of the season, Robert Saleh said. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 12, 2023

Saleh said Zach Wilson, the 2021 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick, will replace Rodgers as the starter.

Wilson replaced Rodgers in the win against the Bills, going 14-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Since joining the Jets in 2021, Wilson is 8-14 as the starter for the Jets. Wilson has struggled during his tenure in New York, only throwing for 4,162 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

The only other Jets quarterback in their organization is Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad.

The Jets are expected to bring in another quarterback to overtake or sit behind Wilson. Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Colt McCoy are quarterbacks that the Jets could sign on the open market.

The Jets could also trade for a team’s backup quarterback, such as Indianapolis’ Gardner Minshew, Carolina’s Andy Dalton, and New Orleans’ Jameis Winston.

Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/cKcYzjh4BZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

