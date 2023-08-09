NFL News and Rumors

Johnny Manziel Says He Watched 0.00 Minutes of Tape While Playing for Cleveland Browns

David Evans
Johnny Manziel, a college football superstar with Texas A&M, shocks fans with a candid confession in the new Netflix documentary, “Untold: Johnny Football.” The former NFL quarterback admits to watching zero minutes of game tape during his two-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns. This revelation might shed light on why Manziel’s promising career took an abrupt downturn.

Johnny Football’s Real-Life Struggles Come to Light in Netflix Documentary

The journey of Manziel, also dubbed “Johnny Football,” is a roller coaster. From being the star quarterback in college football at Texas A&M to his rapid descent after the Browns released him, his story is a whirlwind. However, the documentary doesn’t focus solely on his time in Cleveland. Instead, it gives us a comprehensive view, tracing his evolution from a high school sensation in Texas to a game-changer in college football.

The documentary takes us on this intimate journey, juxtaposing Manziel’s “Johnny Football” persona with his real-life struggles. For viewers, it’s an eye-opening exploration of the challenges of living in the spotlight.

Manziel’s NFL stint was short-lived but eventful. Although he graced the league as a first-round pick, he failed to live up to hype on the field, throwing seven touchdowns and seven picks in his time as a pro.

Zero Hours of Film Study on Team iPad

Interestingly, the documentary’s insight into Manziel’s mindset during his time in the league might explain those numbers. “I had everything I ever wanted,” Manziel recalls. Yet, this achievement left him feeling “empty inside.” By his own admission, when he joined the Browns in 2014, he lost all zeal for the game. Manziel says, “I wanted nothing to do with football.”

However, it’s a particular clip from the documentary that’s taking the internet by storm. In it, Manziel’s former agent, Erik Burkhardt, recounts a call from the then Browns’ GM. The topic? Manziel’s zero hours of tape watched on his team-issued iPad.

Burkhardt recalls, “His GM calls me saying, ‘He doesn’t watch tape.’ I say, ‘He’s gotta watch some tape.’ And he’s like, ‘EB, his (team) iPad shows 0.00 hours.’”

The camera then cuts to Manziel, who confirms zero by making a zero with his hand.

This omission is startling, especially for a starting quarterback in a league where game preparation is vital.

Manziel’s Mental Health Issues at Center of “Untold: Johnny Football”

Yet, the documentary doesn’t stop at his NFL exit. It delves deeper, touching upon Manziel’s life post-NFL. Heartbreakingly, it covers his battle with bipolar disorder, drug abuse, domestic violence allegations, and even a suicide attempt. Thankfully, Manziel’s story doesn’t end on a tragic note. The documentary hints at a cautious optimism about his future.

“Untold: Johnny Football” paints a multifaceted portrait of Johnny Manziel, offering fans new insights into his life, both on and off the field. As streaming viewers now tune in, they’ll witness firsthand the tumultuous journey of a man who, despite having the world at his feet, faced challenges greater than any opposing NFL team.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
