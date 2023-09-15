NFL News and Rumors

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell exceeded all expectations in year one, winning the division and earning a berth in the postseason. Below, we explore Kevin O’Connell’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Kevin O’Connell Contract And Salary

On February 16, 2022, the Vikings hired O’Connell as their 10th head coach in franchise history.

O’Connell replaced Mike Zimmer, the head coach from 2014-2021.

Terms have not been released on O’Connell’s contract. However, most rookie head coaches earn anywhere from $2 million to $5 million annually.

Kevin O’Connell Net Worth

O’Connell has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

At 38, O’Connell has only been a head coach for one season, so the majority of his net worth can be attributed to his time in football.

Before becoming a coach, O’Connell played in the NFL as a backup QB from 2008-2012.

Kevin O’Connell Head Coaching Record

In his first season as head coach, O’Connell went 13-4 in the regular season. So far in 2023, the Vikings are 0-1, taking O’Connell’s regular season record as a head coach to 13-5.

In 2022, the Vikings were excellent in one-score games under O’Connell, going 11-0 in the regular season. However, the Vikings lost their first one-score game in the playoffs as they fell to the New York Giants 31-24 in the Wild Card round.

Before the Vikings, O’Connell served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-2021. O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for a Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI.

Before the Rams, O’Connell served as an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins (2017-2019), San Francisco 49ers (2016), and Cleveland Browns (2015).

Kevin O’Connell Wife

O’Connell is married to Leah O’Connell.

Together, they have four children.

