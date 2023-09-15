Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell exceeded all expectations in year one, winning the division and earning a berth in the postseason. Below, we explore Kevin O’Connell’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Kevin O’Connell Contract And Salary

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Vikings finally hired Kevin O’Connell as their coach. Now it’s time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/U5tV0yW2NF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

On February 16, 2022, the Vikings hired O’Connell as their 10th head coach in franchise history.

O’Connell replaced Mike Zimmer, the head coach from 2014-2021.

Terms have not been released on O’Connell’s contract. However, most rookie head coaches earn anywhere from $2 million to $5 million annually.

Kevin O’Connell Net Worth

O’Connell has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

At 38, O’Connell has only been a head coach for one season, so the majority of his net worth can be attributed to his time in football.

Before becoming a coach, O’Connell played in the NFL as a backup QB from 2008-2012.

Kevin O’Connell Head Coaching Record

"…One of the most impactful relationships I've ever had in my life." I sat down with @Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell before the season opener to talk Classics, family time, and what Bud Grant's legacy means to him. #skol FULL INTERVIEW 📺: https://t.co/C80a3wqz8G pic.twitter.com/bjMrGniTQs — Tatum Everett (@tatumeverett) September 8, 2023

In his first season as head coach, O’Connell went 13-4 in the regular season. So far in 2023, the Vikings are 0-1, taking O’Connell’s regular season record as a head coach to 13-5.

In 2022, the Vikings were excellent in one-score games under O’Connell, going 11-0 in the regular season. However, the Vikings lost their first one-score game in the playoffs as they fell to the New York Giants 31-24 in the Wild Card round.

Before the Vikings, O’Connell served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-2021. O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for a Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI.

Before the Rams, O’Connell served as an assistant coach for the Washington Redskins (2017-2019), San Francisco 49ers (2016), and Cleveland Browns (2015).

Kevin O’Connell Wife

O’Connell is married to Leah O’Connell.

Together, they have four children.

