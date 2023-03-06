NFL News and Rumors

Las Vegas Raiders Use Franchise Tag On Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs the ball.

aes FThe Las Vegas Raiders have applied the franchise tag to running back Josh Jacobs. The news was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Josh Jacobs Will Look To Sign Long-Term Contract With Raiders

With the franchise tag officially applied to Jacobs, the running back will look to negotiate a long-term contract with the Raiders. The team and Jacobs have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal. If a deal is not reached by the July 15 deadline, Jacobs will play the 2023 season on a one-year deal.

The franchise tender for running backs is just over $10 million. It’s a fully guaranteed contract for one season. Jacobs can sign the franchise tender at any time.

When asked about Jacobs at the NFL Combine, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said, “The hope and the goal is that he’s here for a while.”

Josh Jacobs Receives Franchise Tag After Career Year In 2022

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option. Jacobs responded by having the best season of his career.

Jacobs won the rushing title, leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. Jacobs finished with 12 rushing touchdowns and also caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

Jacobs was voted First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
