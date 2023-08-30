NFL News and Rumors

Lions Preseason: Coach Dan Campbell Examines Unusual 53-Player Roster, Explains Why NFC North Favorite Favors 29 Defenders 

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions are this season’s version of chic NFL. 

The franchise without a division title since 1993 and one of the four teams to have never appeared in a Super Bowl, suddenly has the attention of all 32 NFL markets. 

They not only have a young, athletic squad, but the front office is playing a shrewd game. Following Tuesday’s final preseason cutdown, the Lions’ 53-player roster featured 29 defenders and 21 offensive specialists.  

Why so top-heavy? 

Lions’ 53-Player Roster Highlights Edge Talent 

Upon glancing at the Lions’ final cuts, running back Craig Reynolds popped. The veteran was expected to fill the RB3 role. With Reynolds’ release, Campbell was left with two running backs, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, plus fullback Jason Cabinda.  

Its proving to be one of the chess moves the team brass is playing with the fluid preseason roster. 

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is stockpiling edge rushers, a one-time franchise deficiency. Starters Aiden Hutchinson and Charles Harris set the tone, with John Cominsky and Josh Paschal flip-flopping inside and out to disorientate opposing offensive linemen. 

On the bench, James Houston, who compiled eight sacks in seven games as a rookie, and Romeo Okwara, who led the team with 10 sacks in 2020, but has been slowed since with a torn Achilles. 

Then, there’s Julian Okwara, Romeo’s little brother and 2020 third-round draft pick. Still fighting consistency and durability, Okwara opened the preseason schedule with a three-sack performance, but did little in the final two outings. He left last Friday’s win over the host Carolina Panthers with an injury. 

The younger Okwara was seen as the odd man out, but this is an example of the Lions’ brass playing musical chairs with the NFL’s roster rules.  

 

RB Craig Reynolds Returning To Active Roster Soon? 

Reynolds likely will not be unemployed for long. 

To keep Okwara on the roster and not expose him to the waiver wire, the Lions released Reynolds, with reported plans to bring him back as soon as Wednesday. It would not be a surprise to see Okwara – and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu – hit injured reserve. If Okwara was placed on IR prior to Tuesday, he would have been lost for the season.  

Reynolds probably will take the open roster spot and will be needed in the season-opener against the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7. 

The management team senses Okwara could draw trade interest. A move or two may be needed to help balance the roster. 

The Lions also decided to keep only eight offensive linemen and five wide receivers. Eventually, the numbers will even out.  

But for a franchise seeking its first playoff win since 1991, the front office is rolling the dice with its initial 53-man roster. It’ll change, but the Lions’ sudden popularity will continue to trend with additional chic maneuvers. 

