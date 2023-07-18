Madden NFL 24 99 Club: Which Players Are Rated 99 Overall?

Ahead of the release of Madden NFL 24 on August 15, EA Sports is announcing the players who have made the illustrious “99 Club.” 99 is the highest rating a player could have in the game. Which players made the list? Below, we explore the players who made Madden NFL 24’s “99 Club.”

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – Wide Receiver

The first member of the “99 Club” for Madden NFL 24 is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Arguably the best at his position, Jefferson is coming off a 2022 campaign where he caught a league-best 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. Jefferson was named First-Team All-Pro and selected to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

In three NFL seasons, Jefferson has accumulated 476 receptions for 4,825 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

Jefferson becomes the first Vikings receiver ever to be rated 99, surpassing Randy Moss’s 98 overall rating in previous editions of Madden.

The remaining members of the “99 Club” will be announced later this week.

Date Position Group Monday, July 17 Wide receivers Tuesday, July 18 EDGE Wednesday, July 19 Running backs Thursday, July 20 Cornerbacks Friday, July 21 Quarterbacks

