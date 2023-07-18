NFL News and Rumors

Madden NFL 24 99 Club: Which Players Are Rated 99 Overall?

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Ahead of the release of Madden NFL 24 on August 15, EA Sports is announcing the players who have made the illustrious “99 Club.” 99 is the highest rating a player could have in the game. Which players made the list? Below, we explore the players who made Madden NFL 24’s “99 Club.”

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – Wide Receiver

The first member of the “99 Club” for Madden NFL 24 is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Arguably the best at his position, Jefferson is coming off a 2022 campaign where he caught a league-best 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. Jefferson was named First-Team All-Pro and selected to represent the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

In three NFL seasons, Jefferson has accumulated 476 receptions for 4,825 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

Jefferson becomes the first Vikings receiver ever to be rated 99, surpassing Randy Moss’s 98 overall rating in previous editions of Madden.

The remaining members of the “99 Club” will be announced later this week.

Date Position Group
Monday, July 17 Wide receivers
Tuesday, July 18 EDGE
Wednesday, July 19 Running backs
Thursday, July 20 Cornerbacks
Friday, July 21 Quarterbacks

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
