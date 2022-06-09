The 2022 Belmont Stakes is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11; free Michelle Yu Belmont Stakes picks and Michelle Yu horse racing picks are featured here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds are available below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Michelle Yu Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Michelle Yu Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance for this race is 1 1/2 miles. This race is known as the “test of the champion.” There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Rich Strike, the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness. Also, Early Voting — the winner of the Preakness — will not be competing in this race.

Needless to say, the field in this year’s race consists of eight horses. Oddsmakers have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Michelle Yu’s exacta box is 1, 3, 4 and 6. By name, these post position finishes are We the People, Nest, Rich Strike and Mo Donegal. On average, a four-horse exacta box costs $24.

Continue scrolling for Michelle Yu Belmont Stakes picks and horse racing predictions.

We the People (+200) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 1 post position. A total of 24 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this position. We the People, a 3-year-old colt, won the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes in May. But Yu made it a point to mention that it’s a sealed track. Therefore, the track is speed-favoring. And she thinks We the People is a lone-speed scenario at the Belmont. He can outrun any horse in the field.

Yu stated, “Historically, horses that come from behind do not win as often as horses on the lead.” Of course, We the People placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April. He has not yet won a Grade 1 race. Despite falling short at the Arkansas Derby, We the People’s best recorded Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103. The 103 BSF score was measured at last month’s Peter Pan. Justify — the 2018 Belmont Stakes winner — was the last horse to win this race at the No. 1 post position.

Bet On We the People (+200) at BetOnline

Rich Strike (+350) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

Additionally, Rich Strike was the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby. He has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. Michelle Yu thinks he has been training well. The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Blended Citizen was the last horse to win this race at the No. 4 post, and it was back in 2018. Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

At the Leonatus Stakes, he came in third place behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. Then, in April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. He trailed Tawny Port and Tiz the Bomb. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 for this race. Finally, at the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102. Michelle Yu didn’t want people to refer to her as a ‘dumb dumb’ for ignoring Rich Strike.

Bet On Rich Strike (+350) at BetOnline

Dark Horse — Nest (+800) at BetOnline | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

Lastly, at 8-1 odds, Michelle Yu believes that Nest is the best value for your money. The 3-year-old filly is racing from the No. 3 post position. A total of 15 horses have won the Belmont Stakes from this gate number. In May, she placed second at the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks, finishing behind Secret Oath. Plus, Nest won the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes in April. Not to mention, last December, she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes.

Nest has finished in the top 3 of all of her entered races. However, one negative is her BSF. For a lot of bettors out there, this is a crucial point. Her best BSF in her racing career is 92. This is the second-lowest score in the field. However, her race results are impressive. This is why Yu has Nest as her favorite longshot winner.