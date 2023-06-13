New England Patriots Cut James Robinson

The New England Patriots have released running back James Robinson, the team announced on Monday.

Patriots re-sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign third-round draft pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson: https://t.co/nlGyoj6wp9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 12, 2023

Robinson signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots in March. However, Robinson will not make training camp after the Patriots waived the 24-year-old.

Robinson made $150,000 guaranteed, but the Patriots will clear $1.1 million in cap space with the move.

Robinson was expected to replace Damien Harris and serve as backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots running backs expected to compete for the backup role include Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery, and J.J Taylor.

James Robinson’s Injury History

Undrafted in 2020, Robinson had a successful rookie campaign, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson was on a similar pace in 2021 before tearing his Achilles in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

After appearing in seven games with the Jaguars in 2022, Robinson was traded to the Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick for October 25, 2022. Robinson appeared in four games with the Jets, rushing for 85 yards and zero touchdowns.

If Robinson clears waivers, he will be a free agent on Wednesday.

