New England Patriots Release James Robinson

Dan Girolamo
The New England Patriots have released running back James Robinson, the team announced on Monday.

New England Patriots Cut James Robinson

Robinson signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots in March. However, Robinson will not make training camp after the Patriots waived the 24-year-old.

Robinson made $150,000 guaranteed, but the Patriots will clear $1.1 million in cap space with the move.

Robinson was expected to replace Damien Harris and serve as backup to Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots running backs expected to compete for the backup role include Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery, and J.J Taylor.

James Robinson’s Injury History

Undrafted in 2020, Robinson had a successful rookie campaign, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson was on a similar pace in 2021 before tearing his Achilles in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

After appearing in seven games with the Jaguars in 2022, Robinson was traded to the Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick for October 25, 2022. Robinson appeared in four games with the Jets, rushing for 85 yards and zero touchdowns.

If Robinson clears waivers, he will be a free agent on Wednesday.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
