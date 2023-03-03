NFL News and Rumors

New York Giants, Daniel Jones Making Progress In Contract Negotiations

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs off field.

The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones are making progress in contract negotiations. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, getting an agreement done by Tuesday “doesn’t seem unreasonable.”

Tuesday, March 7, is the deadline to decide on the franchise tag. If the Giants cannot get a deal done with Jones before the deadline, the team will most likely tag their quarterback.

The Giants Want To Sign Daniel Jones To A Long-Term Contract

The Giants want to sign Jones to a long-term contract. That sentiment has not changed. However, the amount of money and number of years is at the heart of the negotiations.

It’s been reported by multiple outlets, including Pro Football Talk, that Jones is seeking a contract that pays him around $45 million per year.

However, reports say that the Giants wish to pay Jones around $35 million per year. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the two sides are still apart, but hopes they will be able to get a deal done before Tuesday.

“You’re starting to feel the time crunch a little bit,’’ Schoen said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But again, there’s still time.”

Schoen does not want to tag Jones, citing the team’s need to fill other vital positions as a bigger priority.

“If you have to franchise Daniel, I don’t think that’s best for the organization and I don’t think it’s best for Daniel,” Schoen said this past Tuesday. “Especially as we try to build the team around him and (answer) questions about receiver and other positions on the other side of the ball where we may need depth. It does hurt you a little bit in terms of the team-building process.

Could Daniel Jones Wind Up On Another Team?

Even if the Giants cannot reach an agreement by Tuesday, all signs point to the team slapping the franchise tag on Jones, meaning he will be on the roster for the foreseeable future.

Could the Giants explore a trade for Jones, or let him walk away in free agency? It’s not out of the realm of possibility.

If the Giants part ways with Jones, BetOnline has the Indianapolis Colts as the favorite to land the Giants QB at +300.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400, New York Jets +500, New England Patriots +600, and Atlanta Falcons +600 round out the top five.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
