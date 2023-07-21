NFL News and Rumors

New York Giants Sign Cole Beasley, James Robinson

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bills receiver Cole Beasley

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson, the team announced on Friday.

Cole Beasley Signs With New York Giants

After playing at MetLife as a member of the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons, Beasley now joins his former NFC rival.

The veteran receiver is coming off a season where he played with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Buffalo Bills.

Beasley, 34, reunites with head coach Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo. Beasley had some of his most productive seasons with Daboll calling plays, including back-to-back 82-catch seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Entering his 12th NFL season, Beasley has registered 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns.

New York Giants Add Another Running Back In James Robinson

The Giants sign Robinson as insurance for Saquon Barkley, who is currently in a contract dispute with the team.

In 2022, Robinson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Robinson’s best season came as a rookie with the Jaguars in 2020, where he rushed for 1,070 and seven touchdowns.

Robinson signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in March, but the team released him in early June.

Robinson joins a running back room of Matt Brieda, Gary Brightwell, and Eric Gray.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches quarterback Bryce Young

Panthers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young To Four-Year Deal

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13min
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans Plan To Wear Alternate Uniforms For 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Will Add Two Former Pro Bowlers Into Ring Of Honor In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Steve Young Lands Coaching Job After ESPN Layoff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder
NFL Owners Approve $6.05 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders To Josh Harris
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top