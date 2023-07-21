New York Giants Sign Cole Beasley, James Robinson

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson, the team announced on Friday.

Cole Beasley Signs With New York Giants

After playing at MetLife as a member of the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons, Beasley now joins his former NFC rival.

The veteran receiver is coming off a season where he played with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Buffalo Bills.

Beasley, 34, reunites with head coach Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo. Beasley had some of his most productive seasons with Daboll calling plays, including back-to-back 82-catch seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Entering his 12th NFL season, Beasley has registered 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns.

New York Giants Add Another Running Back In James Robinson

The Giants sign Robinson as insurance for Saquon Barkley, who is currently in a contract dispute with the team.

In 2022, Robinson played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Robinson’s best season came as a rookie with the Jaguars in 2020, where he rushed for 1,070 and seven touchdowns.

Robinson signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in March, but the team released him in early June.

Robinson joins a running back room of Matt Brieda, Gary Brightwell, and Eric Gray.

