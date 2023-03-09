NFL News and Rumors

New York Jets Optimistic They Are On The Brink Of Acquiring Aaron Rodgers

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks.

The New York Jets are optimistic they are on the brink of acquiring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The report comes after a meeting between Rodgers and the Jets that included owner Woody Johnson.

Aaron Rodgers Granted Permission To Speak With New York Jets

On Tuesday, the Packers permitted Rodgers to speak with the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A group of Jets team officials, including Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California for an in-person meeting with Rodgers. Hackett worked with Rodgers before, serving as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

The four-time MVP has not made any decision on his future. Rodgers signed a 3-year, $150 million extension last offseason. Rodgers is guaranteed to make $59.5 million this season. However, retirement is a possibility for the 39-year-old.

However, if Rodgers plays during the 2023 season and it’s not with the Packers, the Jets are in a prime position to acquire the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers Could Be The Missing Piece For The Jets

The Jets desperately need a competent quarterback after Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco combined for a 7-10 record in 2022 as New York missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season.

The Jets have a young core of talented offensive players that could appeal to Rodgers. Running back Breece Hall, and wide receivers Garett Wilson and Elijah Moore are ascending talents that could be elevated if Rodgers becomes the Jets’ quarterback.

BetOnline list the Jets at -300 as the favorite to land Rodgers.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-NFL Honors

3 Reasons Why The New York Jets Should Pursue QB Lamar Jackson

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
how to play Super Bowl Squares
The Curious Case Of LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford And The Retirement Rumors
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins holds his hands up.
DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Trade Rumors, Remains A Cardinal For Now
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
NFL News: 3 Takeaways From Michael Irvin’s March 8 Press Conference
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley Shares Deeply Personal Perspective In Players’ Tribune Essay
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands.
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds If Traded: Jets Remain Top Landing Spot
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones Makes Televised Plea For Aaron Rodgers To Return To Green Bay
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top