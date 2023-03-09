The New York Jets are optimistic they are on the brink of acquiring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The report comes after a meeting between Rodgers and the Jets that included owner Woody Johnson.

While optimism existed before the California meeting, Woody Johnson felt it was important to meet in person, sources said. Johnson left the meeting excited and satisfied about the potential match. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Granted Permission To Speak With New York Jets

On Tuesday, the Packers permitted Rodgers to speak with the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A group of Jets team officials, including Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California for an in-person meeting with Rodgers. Hackett worked with Rodgers before, serving as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

The four-time MVP has not made any decision on his future. Rodgers signed a 3-year, $150 million extension last offseason. Rodgers is guaranteed to make $59.5 million this season. However, retirement is a possibility for the 39-year-old.

However, if Rodgers plays during the 2023 season and it’s not with the Packers, the Jets are in a prime position to acquire the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers Could Be The Missing Piece For The Jets

The Jets desperately need a competent quarterback after Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco combined for a 7-10 record in 2022 as New York missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season.

The Jets have a young core of talented offensive players that could appeal to Rodgers. Running back Breece Hall, and wide receivers Garett Wilson and Elijah Moore are ascending talents that could be elevated if Rodgers becomes the Jets’ quarterback.

BetOnline list the Jets at -300 as the favorite to land Rodgers.

