In its second year as a subscription service, NFL+ makes a huge announcement, adding both NFL Network and NFL Redzone channels in 2023. For the first time, the NFL+ premium subscription will include NFL RedZone, NFL Network, and coaches’ film from the 2023 NFL season.

It’s a huge step in development for the NFL, as they now offer a direct-to-consumer model. With NFL+, fans are already allowed to stream local and primetime games on their phones and tablets. By offering more options to their subscription services like RedZone and NFL Network, driving the price higher while delivering added value for football fans.

NFL+ Premium Will Now Feature RedZone and NFL Network

There will be two plans available to fans at NFL+. The basic plan is $6.99 per month or $49.99 a year but only allows fans to stream games.

The newest premium addition will give fans access to more football content than ever, including NFL Network and Redzone. A highly popular stream, NFL Redzone follows all the NFL action cutting to each touchdown in every game on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to this deal, NFL Network and NFL Redzone were only available via cable bundle packages. Now that streaming services are so popular, the NFL decided to charge a premium for fans to access their favorite NFL channels on the go.

The price for the premium service is set at $14.99 per month. In addition to live-streaming games, fans will get coaches’ film replays that will cut from two angles showcasing all 22 players on the field in 2023. Using NFL+, football fanatics have an opportunity to go back and watch films from last year through a coach’s lens, analyzing their favorite players and plays of the season.

NFL Targeting Cable Network With New Streaming Service

According to Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, the NFL has always been looking for ways to offer both channels directly to consumers.

“We had always felt that what we do at NFL Network and given the changing landscape, we wanted to be able to offer it digitally,” Rolapp said. “Last year was an important step in doing that in launching NFL+. When it exceeded our expectations, we knew we had a base to work off of, and allowed us to prepare what we needed to do. And we’re fortunate that’s coming together this year.”

Currently, the NFL Network is available to 51.1 million customers, which is the most-run network by any league or college conference. Over the past few years, NFL RedZone has also gained notoriety after increasing its distribution with cable, satellite, and streaming providers.

The NFL is trending towards becoming more accessible to consumers. The NFL streaming rights deal is worth billions, especially with fans willing to pay for the premium service. In the last year, the NFL took a huge step in streaming by offering “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime Video. In addition, the “Sunday Ticket” package will stream Sunday games on Google’s YouTube TV this year.

