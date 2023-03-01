NFL News and Rumors

NFL Combine 2023: Looking Back At 3 Epic NFL Combine Performances

Wendi Oliveros
nflcombine

The annual NFL Combine is a time-honored tradition of young aspiring players showcasing their skills and marketing themselves as the next star in the league.

Here are three epic performances by future NFL players that fans never forget.

They are considered epic because they were crazy good and remain in fans’ minds no matter how many years have passed since they occurred.

1. Deion Sanders, 1989

Deion Sanders Leads Jackonsville State To Undefeated Record

Cornerback Deion Sanders came to the 1989 NFL Combine already a marketing genius.

He was debuting his Prime-Time brand and nickname.

Deion’s NFL Combine was sadly before round-the-clock television coverage of the events.

In some respects, that adds to the urban legend because it is hard to know what to believe.

His 40-yard dash time is up for debate, somewhere between 4.21 and 4.27 seconds.

After he finished the 40, he continued running right out of the building.

He also famously declined to take a test from the New York Giants because he accurately predicted he would not be around by the time the Giants were on the clock.

The Giants picked 10th, and Deion was drafted 5th.

2. Julio Jones, 2011

NFL Combine 2023: Looking Back At 3 Epic NFL Combine Performances

Players are sometimes hesitant to do the skills tests at the Combine if they are dealing with injuries or feel less than 100%.

That was not the case for wide receiver Julio Jones who completed all of the events at the 2011 NFL Combine with a broken foot that needed surgery and a screw to repair.

The broken foot did not slow him down; in fact, no one knew about it until later.

Jones left no room for doubt as to what kind of player he would ultimately be in the NFL.

3. George Kittle, 2017

How To bet on George Kittle Player Props

Tight end George Kittle did his on-the-field catching and running drills with a tissue in his nostril.

He was dealing with a nosebleed, but that did not slow him down or diminish his skills at all.

A nosebleed is a nuisance when you are sitting still, yet Kittle made it seem like no big deal as he went about his business.

Kittle was a clutch player even back then.

Some things never change.

Will a player put on an epic performance at the 2023 NFL Combine and be added to this list?

We will soon find out.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
