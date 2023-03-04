The 2023 NFL Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana.

An annual theme at the Combine is a size issue for a quarterback.

In 2022, it was the controversy associated with Kenny Pickett’s hand size.

And of course, the height issue is always a hot button.

This year, it centers around Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young Is Listed As 6’0″

Many will watch with interest as Young is officially measured on Saturday at the NFL Combine.

They do not believe the Alabama program that lists him at 6’0″.

5’10” or 5’11” seems to be the prevailing opinion of what his true height is.

But in this era of NFL quarterbacks, barely scraping by at 6’0″ is a drawback when the average quarterback is typically around 6’2″ or 6’3″.

Consider the two recent shorter quarterbacks for context.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 6’1″ and is considered short for the position.

Tua had a rough and scary 2022 with at least two known concussions.

Are they directly related to his height?

They probably have more to do with his style of play and his offensive line, but the fact that he is short does not help with the height debate.

Then, there is Kyler Murray measuring 5’10”.

His career with the Arizona Cardinals has been mixed with moments of greatness and injury.

Three Heisman Trophy Winners Share This Burden

It is ironic and interesting that Young, Tagovailoa, and Murray are all Heisman Trophy winners.

This means the height debate is not a productive one in college football.

The NFL players are bigger and faster so that’s why shorter players have to deal with the stigma.

From NFL Now: Bryce Young will be measured tomorrow, but whatever the answers end up being are unlikely to affect his status as the probable top pick. pic.twitter.com/9vLzrD53aS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2023

Will it affect Young’s draft day stock?

It definitely will not, and to be clear, Young is not concerned about it either.

He accurately pointed out:

“I’ve been this size my whole career. I know what I can do.”

Bryce Young isn’t worried about his size 😤 pic.twitter.com/zZE4D2IX8v — PFF (@PFF) March 3, 2023

To be fair, height is not a new issue, but it gets a lot more attention than it did in Doug Flutie’s days during the 1985 NFL Draft.

Short quarterbacks can win as Tagovailoa and Murray have proven, and Drew Brees won a Super Bowl and was Super Bowl MVP measuring 6’0″.

