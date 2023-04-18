As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, one name that keeps coming up is Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The versatile prospect has turned heads with his impressive college career and outstanding NFL Combine results. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Robinson’s draft projection, college football statistics, and his eye-catching Combine performance.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Bijan Robinson, RB

College — Texas

— Texas Hometown — Tucson, AZ

— Tucson, AZ Class — Junior

— Junior Height — 5’ 11’’

— 5’ 11’’ Weight — 215 lbs

— 215 lbs Arm Length — 31 1/8’’

— 31 1/8’’ Hand Size — 9 3/4’’

— 9 3/4’’ NFL Draft Projection — Top-10 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats Scores

Production Score — 99 (2023 Combine RB Rank: 1st)

— 99 (2023 Combine RB Rank: 1st) Athleticism Score — 85 (2023 Combine RB Rank: 2nd)

— 85 (2023 Combine RB Rank: 2nd) Total Score — 96 (2023 Combine RB Rank: 1st)

Bijan Robinson Draft Projection

While the consensus opinion has Robinson going as a top-10 pick, some experts believe he will still be available towards the end of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. BetOnline’s odds on Robinson being drafted before pick 17 are -200, indicating a 66.67% probability that he will be off the board by then. This discrepancy between experts and sportsbooks adds an intriguing element to Robinson’s draft stock.

Bijan Robinson College Football Statistics

Throughout his time at Texas, Robinson was a force to be reckoned with. In his senior season, he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also adding 314 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns through the air.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Robinson forced 183 missed tackles over the past two seasons – an astounding 56 more than the next closest player. This impressive stat showcases his elusiveness and ability to make defenders miss.

Bijan Robinson: 183 missed tackles forced over the past two seasons The next closest player has 127🤯 pic.twitter.com/fakhwlQp8h — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 18, 2023

Bijan Robinson Combine Performance

40-Yard Dash — 4.46 Seconds

— 4.46 Seconds Vertical Jump — 37’’

— 37’’ Broad Jump – 10′ 4″

Bijan Robinson 40-Time

Robinson’s 40-yard dash official time of 4.46 seconds ranked sixth among running backs at the 2023 NFL Combine. Comparatively, his time is in a similar range to current San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (4.48 seconds).

While Robinson’s time isn’t the fastest in his class, it still demonstrates his impressive speed and ability to be a game-changer at the next level.

Bijan Robinson Vertical Jump

With a 37″ vertical jump, Robinson tied for fifth among running backs at the Combine. Once again, this shows off the running back’s athleticism.

Combine Measurements

At 5’11” and 215 lbs, Robinson falls within the average size range for an NFL running back. His hand span of 9.75″ is also typical for his position. Combined with his athletic prowess, Robinson’s size and skill set make him an attractive prospect for NFL teams in search of a dynamic running back.

NFL Comparison and Analysis

Robinson has drawn comparisons to Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Both players possess a well-rounded skill set that allows them to be effective as three-down backs in the NFL. According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Robinson is a “full-menu back” with a diverse range of skills that can impact games. His unique blend of agility, power, and pass-catching ability suggest that he could quickly become a productive runner at the professional level.

Bijan Robinson has all the tools necessary to excel in the NFL. With his remarkable college statistics, impressive Combine performance, and well-rounded skill set, it’s no surprise that he is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As the draft approaches, keep an eye on Robinson as a potential game-changer for whichever team is fortunate enough to select him.

NFL Betting Guides 2023