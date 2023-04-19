NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2023: Jordan Addison Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison runs.

One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft is USC’s Jordan Addison. The 21-year-old prospect will be one of the first wide receivers taken off the board thanks to his big-play ability and precise route-running. Here, we explore Addison’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, and physical traits.

NFL Draft 2023 Prospect Profile: Jordan Addison, WR

  • College — USC
  • Hometown — Frederick, Maryland
  • Class — Junior
  • Height — 5’ 11’’
  • Weight — 173 pounds
  • Arm Length — 30 7/8″
  • Hand Size — 8 3/4″
  • NFL Draft Projection — Mid to late first round

NFL Next Gen Stats Scores

  • Production Score — 91 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 1st)
  • Athleticism Score — 63 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 44th)
  • Total Score — 82 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th)

Jordan Addison Draft Projection

Addison is in the running to be one of the first receivers selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and TCU’s Quentin Johnston are the consensus for top wide receivers in the 2023 class. Addison has been mocked as a mid to late-first-round pick. BetOnline set his draft position at 23.5, with the odds of Addison being taken before at -125.

Jordan Addison College Football Statistics

Addison began his career at Pittsburgh. As a true freshman in 2020, Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns. Addison broke out during his sophomore year, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, the most in college football for 2021. Addison was a consensus All-American, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Before the 2022 season, Addison transferred to USC. In 11 games, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Addison led the team in all three categories.

Jordan Addison NFL Combine Performance

  • 40-Yard Dash — 4.49 Seconds
  • 10-Yard Split — 1.56 Seconds
  • Vertical Jump — 34″
  • Broad Jump – 10’2″

Jordan Addison 40-Yard Dash

Addison’s first 40-yard time was 4.55 seconds, which is particularly slow for a player under 175 pounds. Addison significantly improved with his second time of 4.49 seconds. However, that time did not even crack the top 20 for fastest times by a wide receiver. Addison’s time ranked 21st among receivers.

Jordan Addison Vertical Jump

With a 34″ vertical jump, Addison ranked outside the top 30 among the other receivers. Keep in mind that the USC receiver is 5’11”.

Jordan Addison Combine Measurements

Addison’s official measurements are 5’11” and 173 yards. Though not the most physically imposing receiver, Addison will rely on his route-running and separating ability at the next level.

Jordan Addison NFL Comparison And Analysis

The obvious comparison is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith is another smaller receiver (6’0″ and 170 pounds) with elite playmaking and route-running capabilities. ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Addison will be a good pro because he “uses his speed, route-running savviness and high-end instincts to separate from coverage.” Look for Addison to be taken by a team who needs a number-two receiver. The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants are potential destinations for Addison.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL Combine NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

