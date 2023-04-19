One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft is USC’s Jordan Addison. The 21-year-old prospect will be one of the first wide receivers taken off the board thanks to his big-play ability and precise route-running. Here, we explore Addison’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, and physical traits.

NFL Draft 2023 Prospect Profile: Jordan Addison, WR

College — USC

— USC Hometown — Frederick, Maryland

— Frederick, Maryland Class — Junior

— Junior Height — 5’ 11’’

— 5’ 11’’ Weight — 173 pounds

— 173 pounds Arm Length — 30 7/8″

— 30 7/8″ Hand Size — 8 3/4″

— 8 3/4″ NFL Draft Projection — Mid to late first round

NFL Next Gen Stats Scores

Production Score — 91 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 1st)

Athleticism Score — 63 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 44th)

Total Score — 82 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 5th)

Jordan Addison Draft Projection

Addison is in the running to be one of the first receivers selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and TCU’s Quentin Johnston are the consensus for top wide receivers in the 2023 class. Addison has been mocked as a mid to late-first-round pick. BetOnline set his draft position at 23.5, with the odds of Addison being taken before at -125.

Jordan Addison College Football Statistics

Jordan Addison final season stats: • 59 receptions (led team)

• 875 receiving yards (led team)

• 8 receiving TD (led team) The Trojans WR is expected to enter the NFL Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/C5NxipiDMP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 3, 2022

Addison began his career at Pittsburgh. As a true freshman in 2020, Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns. Addison broke out during his sophomore year, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, the most in college football for 2021. Addison was a consensus All-American, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Before the 2022 season, Addison transferred to USC. In 11 games, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. Addison led the team in all three categories.

Jordan Addison NFL Combine Performance

40-Yard Dash — 4.49 Seconds

— 4.49 Seconds 10-Yard Split — 1.56 Seconds

— 1.56 Seconds Vertical Jump — 34″

— 34″ Broad Jump – 10’2″

Jordan Addison 40-Yard Dash

Jordan Addison’s 4.55 40-yard dash is the second-slowest time for a WR under 175 pounds since 2003. Which feels not great. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 4, 2023

Addison’s first 40-yard time was 4.55 seconds, which is particularly slow for a player under 175 pounds. Addison significantly improved with his second time of 4.49 seconds. However, that time did not even crack the top 20 for fastest times by a wide receiver. Addison’s time ranked 21st among receivers.

Jordan Addison Vertical Jump

With a 34″ vertical jump, Addison ranked outside the top 30 among the other receivers. Keep in mind that the USC receiver is 5’11”.

Jordan Addison Combine Measurements

Addison’s official measurements are 5’11” and 173 yards. Though not the most physically imposing receiver, Addison will rely on his route-running and separating ability at the next level.

Jordan Addison NFL Comparison And Analysis

The obvious comparison is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith is another smaller receiver (6’0″ and 170 pounds) with elite playmaking and route-running capabilities. ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Addison will be a good pro because he “uses his speed, route-running savviness and high-end instincts to separate from coverage.” Look for Addison to be taken by a team who needs a number-two receiver. The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants are potential destinations for Addison.

