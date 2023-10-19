In NFL news, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending surgery, and the New York Jets traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Anthony Richardson Out For Season

QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/iYZbTyXOkw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023

After suffering an AC joint sprain against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8, Richardson will not undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, owner Jim Irsay announced on Thursday.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season,” owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland.”

Richardson’s rookie campaign comes to an end after four games. Richardson completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Richardson rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew will be under center this week when the Colts (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns.

Mecole Hardman Traded To Chiefs

The Jet has landed back in KC. Welcome home, @MecoleHardman4‼️ pic.twitter.com/3X1Q9jhAJ6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2023

After signing with the Jets in the offseason, Hardman heads back to the team that drafted him in Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

Hardman never found a role with the Jets, playing just 28 offensive snaps and recording one catch.

Hardman will now get a chance to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and bolster a Cheifs’ receiving squad that has struggled all season.

Drafted in 2019, Hardman had 151 catches, 2,088 yards, and 16 touchdowns in four seasons with Kansas City.

NFL Betting Guides 2023