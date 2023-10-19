NFL News and Rumors

NFL News: Anthony Richardson Out, Mecole Hardman Traded To Chiefs

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson

In NFL news, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending surgery, and the New York Jets traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Anthony Richardson Out For Season

After suffering an AC joint sprain against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8, Richardson will not undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, owner Jim Irsay announced on Thursday.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season,” owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland.”

Richardson’s rookie campaign comes to an end after four games. Richardson completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Richardson rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew will be under center this week when the Colts (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns.

Mecole Hardman Traded To Chiefs

After signing with the Jets in the offseason, Hardman heads back to the team that drafted him in Kansas City. The Jets are trading Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

Hardman never found a role with the Jets, playing just 28 offensive snaps and recording one catch.

Hardman will now get a chance to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and bolster a Cheifs’ receiving squad that has struggled all season.

Drafted in 2019, Hardman had 151 catches, 2,088 yards, and 16 touchdowns in four seasons with Kansas City.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
