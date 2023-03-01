For the first time, the NFL Players Association (NFL PA) is releasing team report cards for each of the 32 franchises.

The NFL PA surveyed approximately 1,300 players.

Players graded their teams in eight subject areas:

Treatment of families Nutrition Weight room Strength staff Training room Training staff Locker room Team travel

While the context and type of questions are unknown, the grades and report cards indicate that the organizations are definitely different in how they handle things.

Good teams, in terms of performance and winning records, are not necessarily graded the highest.

A through F letter grades were assigned.

Here are the general findings.

Teams Scoring All A’s And B’s

The Vikings, Raiders, Seahawks, Cowboys, Texans, Titans, Packers, and Giants generally scored well in all areas.

Teams With C’s And D’s

The Chargers, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Browns, and Broncos had C and D grades.

Teams With F’s

The Cardinals, Jaguars, Bengals, Ravens, Saints, and Commanders had F grades, including F minuses.

Teams With A Mixed Bag Of Grades

The Eagles, 49ers, and Bills had grades ranging from A’s to C’s.

The Bears, Lions, Panthers, Colts, Steelers, Falcons, and Buccaneers had grades ranging from A to D.

The Jets have B’s and C’s in all areas.

The Dolphins had A’s in all areas except a C+ in the treatment of families.

What It Means

By itself, it may not mean much.

If the NFL PA conducts the survey annually and comparisons and clarifications can be made, then it becomes more meaningful.

It would be helpful to know if each team did the survey at the same time during the season or if there are other variables that could affect the grading.

Could this eventually be used as a baseline for players in free agency to choose their next team?

It can, but players will notice that Super Bowl Champion teams in the past eight years did not grade well.

These grades do not reflect performance instead they appear to be measuring the work environment and working conditions.

