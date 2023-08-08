The Carolina Panthers announced rookie quarterback Bryce Young will make his NFL debut during Friday’s preseason opener against the visiting New York Jets and addressed their defensive deficiencies by adding veteran linebacker Justin Houston, but the club has yet to finalize a contract extension with Brian Burns.

The standout outside linebacker indicated that the sides are not close, but Burns has elected to remain in training camp to demonstrate leadership.

And not become a distraction.

This is one of my favorite shots of the

new look Carolina Panthers. Photo by: Patrick Schneider 📸 pic.twitter.com/pGwMn0D7n4 — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) August 5, 2023

Panthers, OLB Brian Burns Far Apart On Contract Terms

While both sides want the relationship to continue long-term, currently, the Panthers’ front office and Burns, the team’s most talented pass rusher, remain distant on the financial end of contract negotiations.

The deal likely will eventually get done.

Before the start of the regular season?

Don’t count on it, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Burns told me he’s not concerned with his contract but would love to stay in Carolina long-term,” Fowler wrote. “He reported to camp because he wanted to show leadership. Sides are not close on a new deal.”

Burns appears prepared to play out the final season of his rookie deal, guaranteeing him $16 million. By 2024, however, Burns wants to be close to the massive terms Nick Bosa is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Burns, who played defensive end last season, compiled career highs in sacks (12.5), tackles (63), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hits (22).

“I’m far from my ceiling,” Burns told ESPN.

Both sides agree. They just don’t have a price tag set for Burns’ future – yet.

This one hurt 😅 pic.twitter.com/5sQAQAFKRE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2023

Rookie QB Bryce Young To Face Jets In Preseason Opener

Following two joint practices with the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets in Spartanburg, S.C. this week, Young will experience his first NFL game action during the preseason opener Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

It’s common for teams to hold out starting quarterbacks following joint practices, but the Panthers want to show off the top overall draft pick before a home crowd.

The Jets will travel to Wofford College for workouts with the Panthers on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Yes, (Young) will play,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said, according to SI.com. “I do have an idea (of how much). I don’t want to talk about exactly what that plan is right now, but we’ve talked about that as coaches.

“We’ve got flexibility in that plan.”

Adding another vet 💪https://t.co/JewqKeKcDT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2023

Panthers Ink OLB Justin Houston For Pass-Rushing Depth

The Panthers on Sunday signed veteran linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year contract, adding depth to their pass-rushing corps.

The move was expected after Marquis Haynes Sr. suffered an injury during training camp.

“We’ve been having those discussions,” Reich said, as reported by SI.com.

Entering his 13th NFL season, Houston has collected 111.5 career sacks, including 9.5 for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.

NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.