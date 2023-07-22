NFL News and Rumors

NFL Training Camp 2023: Veteran WR Adam Thielen Praises Carolina Panthers’ First-Year Players; QB Bryce Young Signs Rookie Deal

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Carolina Panthers Minicamp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Running a precise route to the corner of the end zone during mandatory minicamp last month, Adam Thielen didn’t have to alter a step as rookie quarterback Bryce Young hit the veteran wide receiver in stride. And in bounds.

Thielen smiled, turned around and hustled back to join his new teammates for the next rep at the practice fields behind Bank of America Stadium.

A free-agent signee during the offseason, Thielen has seen 10 draft rookie draft classes during his career.

Highlighted by Young, the top overall draft pick who signed a four-year, $37.9 million contract Friday, Thielen said the Panthers’ current crop is “probably the best rookie group I’ve ever been around.”

Adam Thielen Impressed With Carolina Panthers’ Rookie Class

That was high praise, indeed, considering he played with the Minnesota Vikings’ vaunted 2015 class, featuring wide receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Eric Kendricks, and their 2020 haul, highlighted by wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Speaking to the media following practice on June 13, Thielen said the Panthers’ first-year players possess a collective maturity to their practice regimes.

“Honestly, I would say Bryce (Young) and really all these young guys have impressed me,” Thielen said. “Probably the best rookie group I’ve ever been around as far as just coming in here and not missing a beat.

“They haven’t had as many reps as we’ve had. We’ve had a couple more weeks of practicing and being around each other and they came in and really didn’t miss a beat. In my (time) in the league, I’ve never seen a group that just hasn’t looked like rookies.”

The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class

Selection (Round), Player, Pos., School

  • No. 1 overall (1), Bryace Young, QB, Alabama
  • No. 39 (2), Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
  • No. 80 (3), D.J. Johnson, DE, Oregon
  • No. 114 (4), Chandler Zavala, G, N.C. State
  • No. 145 (5), Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Top Overall Draft Pick Bryce Young Inks Rookie Deal

The Panthers paid a high price for the right to draft Young first overall in last April’s NFL Draft.

In exchange, the Panthers handed the Chicago Bears the ninth and 61st picks during this year’s draft, a 2024 first-round pick and a ‘25 second-rounder, plus top wide receiver DJ Moore.

Guided by first-year coach and former quarterback Frank Reich, the Panthers mortgaged part of their future for Young, who earned starting quarterback status during offseason team activities (OTAs) last month.

Signing on the eve of training camp, Young became the final member of the five-player draft class to sign a rookie deal. Young, the former Alabama standout who captured the 2021 Heisman Trophy, was set to receive $27 million via a signing bonus.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
