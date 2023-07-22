CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Running a precise route to the corner of the end zone during mandatory minicamp last month, Adam Thielen didn’t have to alter a step as rookie quarterback Bryce Young hit the veteran wide receiver in stride. And in bounds.

Thielen smiled, turned around and hustled back to join his new teammates for the next rep at the practice fields behind Bank of America Stadium.

A free-agent signee during the offseason, Thielen has seen 10 draft rookie draft classes during his career.

Highlighted by Young, the top overall draft pick who signed a four-year, $37.9 million contract Friday, Thielen said the Panthers’ current crop is “probably the best rookie group I’ve ever been around.”

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is signing a 4-year, $37.9M deal that’s fully guaranteed, per @adamschefter 💰 pic.twitter.com/hCFMWA3bTh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2023

Adam Thielen Impressed With Carolina Panthers’ Rookie Class

That was high praise, indeed, considering he played with the Minnesota Vikings’ vaunted 2015 class, featuring wide receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Eric Kendricks, and their 2020 haul, highlighted by wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Speaking to the media following practice on June 13, Thielen said the Panthers’ first-year players possess a collective maturity to their practice regimes.

“Honestly, I would say Bryce (Young) and really all these young guys have impressed me,” Thielen said. “Probably the best rookie group I’ve ever been around as far as just coming in here and not missing a beat.

“They haven’t had as many reps as we’ve had. We’ve had a couple more weeks of practicing and being around each other and they came in and really didn’t miss a beat. In my (time) in the league, I’ve never seen a group that just hasn’t looked like rookies.”

The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class

Selection (Round), Player, Pos., School

No. 1 overall (1), Bryace Young, QB, Alabama

No. 39 (2), Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

No. 80 (3), D.J. Johnson, DE, Oregon

No. 114 (4), Chandler Zavala, G, N.C. State

No. 145 (5), Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Best hands in the Panthers wide receivers room, according to @EAMaddenNFL: Adam Thielen – 90 catching rating pic.twitter.com/SRA4GjU1jE — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) July 17, 2023

Top Overall Draft Pick Bryce Young Inks Rookie Deal

The Panthers paid a high price for the right to draft Young first overall in last April’s NFL Draft.

In exchange, the Panthers handed the Chicago Bears the ninth and 61st picks during this year’s draft, a 2024 first-round pick and a ‘25 second-rounder, plus top wide receiver DJ Moore.

Guided by first-year coach and former quarterback Frank Reich, the Panthers mortgaged part of their future for Young, who earned starting quarterback status during offseason team activities (OTAs) last month.

Signing on the eve of training camp, Young became the final member of the five-player draft class to sign a rookie deal. Young, the former Alabama standout who captured the 2021 Heisman Trophy, was set to receive $27 million via a signing bonus.

Jonathan Mingo signs his NFL rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers #OleMiss https://t.co/vO5mHAbnRL pic.twitter.com/cjgHdsGRKs — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOn3) June 13, 2023

