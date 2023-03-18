Odell Beckham Jr. is a free-agent wide receiver that is looking to get back into NFL action.

After tearing his ACL for the second time during Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ was out the entire 2022 season rehabbing.

There were overtures from playoff teams like the Dallas Cowboys who considered adding him for their 2022 postseason run, but nothing materialized.

Recently, he held a public workout in Arizona, and 11 teams were in attendance.

Had to show love to my guy @obj at his private workout! pic.twitter.com/Nu4OJm1lOL — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

Teams at OBJ's workout today per @jjones9:

• Panthers

• Giants

• Pats

• Rams

• Cards

• 49ers

• Bills

• Chiefs

• Vikings

• Browns

• Ravens pic.twitter.com/CWhVDnXS6o — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 10, 2023

The expectation was that one would offer him a deal, but that has not happened as of yet.

Then, there was reporting that Beckham Jr. was looking for a $20 million annual paycheck from his next team.

.@craigcartonlive reacts to OBJ asking for $20 million per year 😅 pic.twitter.com/w4x9ZePrl2 — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 13, 2023

Maybe that explained why no teams were offering him a deal.

However, OBJ is now disputing that $20 million rumor.

He took to social media to shoot down the $20 million demand, but he added another interesting fact while doing that.

What OBJ Said

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me that said I want 20…all I’m saying is 4 AINT enough”

This implies that a team offered him a $4 million annual deal.

What Is OBJ’s Value?

To be clear, OBJ is a great athlete.

He has suffered a lot of injuries in his career that curtailed his productivity.

The other piece of the puzzle is that he has not produced WR1 numbers in recent years.

Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill are making $28 to $30 million per year.

The lower end of the salary spectrum is for the players still on rookie contracts.

They include Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson who are making between $4 and $8 million annually.

OBJ has more experience so presumably, he is worth more than a young WR on his rookie contract, but he is not as prolific as Adams and Hill.

Splitting the difference, he is probably a $10 million-a-year receiver with incentives built in to make even more.

This is in line with what the free agent wide receivers have signed for so far in this 2023 off-season.

Three top free agent wide receivers have all reportedly agreed to deals averaging $11 million/year. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots – 3 years, $33M)

Allen Lazard (Jets – 4 years, $44M)

Jakobi Meyers (Raiders – 3 years, $33M) — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) March 15, 2023

The NFL Market Is Shifting

The quarterbacks are getting big salaries.

If the quarterbacks continue to make those big bucks, there is less money left for the rest of the roster.

Running backs are feeling the pinch, and arguably wide receivers are also.

Young players can be drafted and play on cheap rookie deals which keeps the team salary-cap compliant while paying the quarterbacks market value which is upwards of $40 million annually.

