NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Notebook: OC Thomas Brown Talks Offense, Seeks Bigger Plays Versus Lions To Shake Winless NFL Start

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
bryce young walks off bofa field after vikings loss (1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At 0-4 and facing one of the NFL’s hottest franchises on the road, the punchless Carolina Panthers are in trouble.

Or are they?

In each defeat, the Panthers held an advantage, becoming the first team since 2013 to hold a lead, but ended up losing its opening four outings.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young continues struggling with generating consistent drives and overcoming mistakes like his third-quarter fumble in last Sunday’s 21-13 loss to the host the Seahawks. The turnover resulted in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

During his weekly press conference Thursday, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown detailed different aspects the offense is working on to pull off an upset Sunday at the North Division-leading Detroit Lions (3-1).

Panthers Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown Seeks Identity

Averaging just 16.8 points and 282.5 yards per game, the Panthers’ offensive unit ranks 24th and 25th, respectively, in the 32-team NFL.

To compete with the high-powered Lions, Brown talked about the Panthers finding a collective identity and cutting down on lapses.

“I still think it all boils down to being physical at every single position. We’ve been that way at times, but it hasn’t always been consistent,” Brown said. “It still boils down to finding and creating winning matchups. We’ve won some matchups. We’ve had some explosive plays here and there, but it hasn’t been consistent.

“And it also boils down to the stuff that takes no talent. Way too many mental errors. Way too many penalties.

“That’s who we say we want to be. We’ve got to prove that.”

Wide Receiver Room Getting Healthy, More Experience

With 14 receptions over the past two games, third-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is earning a bigger role by developing his overall skillset.

“He’s done a really good job stepping in when he had an opportunity,” Brown said. “He’s done a really good job when it comes to … when the ball is not in his hands.

“We ask our receivers to do a whole lot when it comes to being involved in the blocking” for running and passing plays.

With rookie Jonathan Mingo, who missed the Seahawks game under concussion protocol, expected to return against the Lions, Marshall’s snap count could take a hit.

Panthers OL Seeks Consistency From Ikem Ekwonu, Chandler Zavala

During Young’s three starts, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner was sacked 11 times, including five in the second half against the Seahawks.

The Panthers’ ground game remains stalled. The Seahawks’ defense, swarming the nearly predictable first-down rush attempts, limited the Panthers to just 83 yards on 31 carries.

Social media blame cascaded down to the offensive line, pinpointing the left side, rookie guard Chandler Zavala and tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Brown deflected some of the criticism, suggesting the line’s sluggish performance does not “highlight those two guys. Again, we had many issues across the board with all eleven positions.

“So, I think it’s overall the improvement of how we coach each individual guy, how we handle it from a coaching staff standpoint and try to find ways to get what we’re seeking out when it comes to the overall execution.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors Panthers Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dick Butkus

The NFL Community Reacts To The Death Of Chicago Bears Legend Dick Butkus

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill Fined Just $7,000 For Not Wearing Socks vs Broncos
Tyreek Hill Fined Just $7,000 For Not Wearing Socks vs Broncos
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5
NFL Bye Weeks Begin In Week 5: Which 4 Teams Are Idle This Week?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +576 Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert
Bears vs. Commanders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson
Patriots Trade For CB J.C. Jackson, Replaces Injured Christian Gonzalez
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Is The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship Fake? How Swift, Kelce, & The NFL All Benefit From The Rumors
Is The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship Fake? How Swift, Kelce, & The NFL All Benefit From The Rumors
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top