CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drama is brewing with the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Burns, who is negotiating with team management for a contract extension, sat out Monday’s walkthrough, marking the second consecutive practice the outside linebacker has missed.

Neither Burns nor the coach Frank Reich referred to the absence as a holdout, but with six days remaining before the Panthers open the NFL regular season at the Atlanta Falcons, time is beginning to run short.

Considering Burns was at Bank of America Stadium Monday, the Panthers’ top pass-rushing threat is “holding in.”

Frank Reich says Brian Burns’ absence on the cusp of the season doesn’t diminish his views of him. ”We understand there’s a business side to this thing we do and I still respect and admire the way he handles himself.”#Panthers pic.twitter.com/Fsa3UcWNzm — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 4, 2023

OLB Brian Burns Sits Out 2nd Practice In Contract Dispute

With media members hovering around his dressing area, Burns eventually made an appearance, walking through the locker room but declined to discuss his situation.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Burns, who led the Panthers with 12.5 sacks last season, is scheduled to make $16 million this season, but the 25-year-old seeks an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

The sides remain far apart.

While Burns has not participated in the Panthers’ past two practices, he has attended positional meetings. With two open roster spots, Reich admitted the uncertainty surrounding Burns’ situation is making game prep for the Falcons “hard.”

“It’s hard,” Reich said. “Like I can say – and both of these things can be true – I can say I love and respect Brian Burns and he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. But does it make it harder? Yeah, it makes it harder. I mean, that’s just the facts. I’m sure he understands that. And you can’t find more of a team guy than him.

“Life is complicated sometimes. It’s complicated. So, we just keep movin’ forward day by day.”

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said everyone in the building knows Brian Burns deserves to be paid. In his gut he expects the OLB to be on the field by Wednesday and play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/reLCGKGV4D — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 4, 2023

Shaq Thompson: ‘We Know He’s Gonna Be Out There’

When Burns decided not to address the media, linebacker Shaq Thompson was left to do the talking. Even if he didn’t really want to.

“I don’t really like talkin’ about other people,” said Thompson, who signed a four-year, $54.4 million contract in March. “Everybody here knows, everybody outside of here knows, everybody in the stands knows, everybody above us knows what he deserves and what he should be gettin’ paid. And they know what to do to make it right before Week 1.

“We know he’s gonna be out there at the end of the day. He knows he’s gonna be out there at the end of the day. And everybody upstairs better know he’s gonna be out there by Wednesday.”

A former player, Reich understands Burns’ position.

“There’s a business side to this thing we do,” Reich said. “I still respect and admire the way he handles himself.”

But now as coach, Reich disclosed he has not recently spoken with Burns regarding any potential deal.

“I’m at the stage in this where I’m not involved in the contract negotiation. At all. Zero,” Reich said after the walkthrough Monday. “I’m just worried about gettin’ our team ready to play Atlanta. Really. That’s all that’s on my mind. And do I hope he’s there?

“Absolutely I hope he’s there. But if he’s not there, I’m not worried about it. Just move forward.”

With Burns’ deal drama or without.

