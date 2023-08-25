NFL News and Rumors

Panthers Preseason: Rookie QB Bryce Young, Flanked By Revamped (And Improved?) Offensive Line, Starting Against Lions

Jeff Hawkins
Bryce Young will start his third preseason game against the visiting Detroit Lions on Friday.

The Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback hasn’t done much with the first-string offense during a limited workload in the opening two exhibitions, coordinating just one scoring drive.

In his opening six drives, three each in losses to the New York Jets and Giants, the Panthers have registered just one field goal. The first-string offensive line has mostly struggled to maintain a clean pocket.

The OL remains a work in progress.

Panthers T Ikem Ekwonu: ‘I Didn’t Get It Done On That Play’

Ikem Ekwonu has endured a shaky preseason, surrendering consecutive QB hits, including a sack, during last Friday’s 21-19 loss to the host Giants.

Ekwonu appeared to pass off edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to no one in particular. Coach Frank Reich later called it “miscommunication,” as reported by SI.com.

“I’m not going to really blame that on the call,” Ekwonu said last Sunday. “At the end of the day, I’ve got a job to do and I didn’t get it done on that play. Whatever adjustments we make, I’ll take that in stride.”

Reich remains confident with the second-year starting left tackle.

“It was a miscommunication,” Reich said. “I have no concerns about him playing winning football and being one of the true anchors to our offensive line.

“We have had a couple (of) miscues that he’s been involved in, but those things will get worked out.”

Panthers Rookie Chandler Zavala Gets 2nd Start At RG

The Panthers have gone with a turnstile of right guards as starter Austin Corbett recovers from an ACL surgery and Cade Mayes remains limited with a neck injury.

Rookie Chandler Zavala is attempting to add continuity to the beleaguered unit.

Recovered from an injured hamstring, Zavala is slated to make his second straight start, Reich revealed after Wednesday’s light practice at Bank of America Stadium. In his NFL debut against the Giants, Zavala did allow any QB pressures during 21 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Zavala believed he could have performed better.

“I was okay, like for not being in pads for eight months,” Zavala told SI.com. “Just the second day in pads, I did okay. But I can do a lot better.”

Young will be counting on it against the Lions’ deep defensive line.

“Sometimes a lot of teams won’t play their starters in the last preseason game,” Reich said. “We’re going to play Bryce and play our offensive starters. Still want to get more reps.

“I think we had about 20 last week or something like that. It’s kind of TBD again. I’d like to get a little rhythm going, accomplish certain things.”

Like Young orchestrating his first NFL TD drive.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
