Panthers Preseason: Starting T Ikem Ekwonu Struggling, Seeking To Rebound Vs. Lions; NT Marquan McCall Waived, Not Right NFL ‘Fit’

Jeff Hawkins
No matter how Ikem Ekwonu fares in Friday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions’ deep edge defenders, the Carolina Panthers left tackle still be in the starting lineup when the regular season opens at the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

But there is pressure for the 2022 No. 6 overall draft pick to duplicate his second-half effort when he declined to give a sack over during a 10-game stretch.

But through two preseason performances, Ekwonu has not appeared confident.

At times, the 2022 No. 6 overall draft pick looked confused.

Panthers’ Troubled Tackle Ikem Ekwonu Facing NFL Problems

One of the Panthers’ vital players is enduring a disappointing preseason.

Probably the most disappointing of any player on the roster, which will be cut down to 53 on Aug. 29. In two exhibition appearances, Ekwonu surrendered three pressures during 18 dropback passing, according to Pro Football Focus. His 17.0 pass-blocking grade is a team low.

On consecutive first-quarter snaps during Friday’s 21-19 loss to the host New York Giants, Ekwonu was beaten by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, resulting in hits to rookie quarterback Bryce Young. During the first play, Ekwonu acted like he was passing off edge-rush responsibilities, but the move only cleared a runway toward Young, who suffered a big blow.

“Yeah, it was a miscommunication,” First-year coach Frank Reich said, as reported by SI.com. “There was a line call made and thought we heard one thing and two words that sound similar and two words that sound similar and in the heat of the battle—we heard the wrong word.”

Ekwonu struggled early as a rookie, yielding three sacks in his opening two starts. But over the remaining 14 games, Pro Football Focus pinged him for just three additional sacks. Reich remains intrigued by Ekwonu’s potential as serving as the offensive line’s blindside anchor.

“A lot of confidence in Ickey,” he added. “I have no concerns about him playing winning football and being one of the true anchors to our offensive line. The year he had last year and the training camp that he’s had; I think not only is he gonna be a really good player for us, I think he’s gonna be a good leader.

“We have had a couple (of) miscues he’s been involved in, but those things will get worked out.”

Panthers Jettison Starting NT Marquan McCall For ‘Fit’

While Reich eagerly waits for the offensive line to come around, the Panthers’ brass decided to let go of what was expected to be a key part of the defensive line.

The Panthers on Monday waived Marquan McCall, creating a depth-chart hole on the first-team defense.

The move was considered a surprise. Viewed as the team’s top nose tackle, McCall ran with the No. 1 unit throughout the offseason and started the first two preseason games.

But, according to Reich, the “fit” wasn’t apparent as the team switches to a 3-4 defense.

“These are always tough decisions,” Reich said. “We appreciate (McCall’s) contribution. Honestly, we’re doing it now because we think he’s going to be on a roster somewhere it just comes down to two things.

“It comes down to a fit for us and what we’re trying to do and then we’ve had a couple guys at that position who have really looked good.”

At 6-foot-3, 380 pounds, McCall was considered the prototypical nose tackle.

“Just body type and other ways you think he is the traditional 3-4 (nose tackle),” Reich said. “I think for us in our scheme, there’s more nuances to it than the traditional thing, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

Since working his way up from the Panthers’ 2022 practice squad, defensive lineman Raequan Williams could see his role broaden with McCall jettisoned.

Against the Giants, Williams, at 6-4, 305 pounds, compiled three tackles, including a sack, and a QB hit.

NFL Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
Giants Lions NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Dan Girolamo  •  2h
Dan Girolamo  •  2h
Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
