NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 5 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Wide receivers shined in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with five achieving a PFF grade of 90+. See who the top grades from Week 5 and PFF’s Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 5 Player Grades

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson topped the list for quarterbacks in a losing effort with a 94.6 grade. Jackson went 22/38 for 236 yards. However, Jackson’s numbers should’ve been better because the Ravens’ pass-catchers dropped seven balls.

Ja’Marr “7/11” Chase was open all game against the Arizona Cardinals. Chase exploded for 15 receptions, 192 yards, and three touchdowns.

On defense, Detroit Lions edge Aidan Hutchinson dominated the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line, registering one sack and eight hurries in a 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

PFF NFL Week 5 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – 94.6
RB: De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
WR: DJ Moore, Chicago Bears – 93.2
WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – 92.6
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 79.3
Flex: WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings – 88.5
LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints – 94.4
RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions – 91.1
RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions – 84.2

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions – 94.1
EDGE: Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints
DI: Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions – 92.1
DI: Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins – 91.4
LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens – 91.3
LB: C.J. Mosley, New York Jets – 91.2
CB: Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers – 91.3
CB: Dee Alford, Atlanta Falcons – 90.7
S: Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts – 90.9
S: Jordan Howden, New Orleans Saints
Flex: CB Cor’Dale Flott, New York Giants – 90.3

K: Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
P: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars
K/PR: Trenton Irwin, Cincinnati Bengals
ST: Michael Burton, Denver Broncos

Subject to change after Monday Night Football.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- Justin Jefferson Cooks Patrick Peterson at Vikings Camp

A Day Later, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s Hamstring Injury Is Still Being Evaluated

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000
The Curious Case Of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Shoulder
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Props: Josh Jacobs Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
How To Watch Packers vs. Raiders On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore logos
Baltimore Sports Fans Commiserate Over Orioles And Ravens Collapses Over The Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top