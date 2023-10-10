PFF Week 5 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Wide receivers shined in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with five achieving a PFF grade of 90+. See who the top grades from Week 5 and PFF’s Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 5 Player Grades

The WRs with elite grades in Week 5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RtzzmiABoL — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2023

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson topped the list for quarterbacks in a losing effort with a 94.6 grade. Jackson went 22/38 for 236 yards. However, Jackson’s numbers should’ve been better because the Ravens’ pass-catchers dropped seven balls.

Ja’Marr “7/11” Chase was open all game against the Arizona Cardinals. Chase exploded for 15 receptions, 192 yards, and three touchdowns.

On defense, Detroit Lions edge Aidan Hutchinson dominated the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line, registering one sack and eight hurries in a 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

PFF NFL Week 5 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

WEEK 5 GRADES ARE LIVE Click here ⬇️ — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2023

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – 94.6

RB: De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

WR: DJ Moore, Chicago Bears – 93.2

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – 92.6

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 79.3

Flex: WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings – 88.5

LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints – 94.4

RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions – 91.1

RT: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions – 84.2

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions – 94.1

EDGE: Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

DI: Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions – 92.1

DI: Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins – 91.4

LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens – 91.3

LB: C.J. Mosley, New York Jets – 91.2

CB: Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers – 91.3

CB: Dee Alford, Atlanta Falcons – 90.7

S: Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts – 90.9

S: Jordan Howden, New Orleans Saints

Flex: CB Cor’Dale Flott, New York Giants – 90.3

K: Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints

P: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

K/PR: Trenton Irwin, Cincinnati Bengals

ST: Michael Burton, Denver Broncos

Subject to change after Monday Night Football.

NFL Betting Guides 2023