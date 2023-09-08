CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Young will not be the lone rookie on the sideline when the Carolina Panthers open the NFL season at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Sure, Young is expected to make his first start, along with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and right guard Chandler Zavala, but they are not alone.

Thomas Brown will be working his first game as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. Before Thursday’s practice, Brown met with members of the media at Bank of America Stadium and spoke on several subjects, including Young’s potential first-game jitters, the team’s hobbled wide receivers and its running game.

Thomas Brown speaks to the media https://t.co/HQpVbcbWE6 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 7, 2023

Reporter’s question: Coach, how are you feeling heading into your first game?

Brown’s answer: “I’ve been excited from day one to have a chance to be in this role. Had a lot of opportunities from an interview standpoint, but this is the one that I was hopefully going to end up with and it worked out that way thankfully. I’ll be super excited on gameday, but I’m just focused on having a great third down and red zone day in practice.”

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Bryce Young and Andy Dalton enter the practice field. pic.twitter.com/D587PmVxDO — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) September 7, 2023

Question: Will you help Young handle his first-game jitters?

Answer: “Nah, I think his parents handled that before we even got here. I mean, I’m sure they’ll be some natural jitters. But he has been calm, cool, collected from the moment I met him. The biggest thing that kind of kills any fear, any doubt, any jitters is preparation and he prepares his butt off. From being here early to staying late, to studying the film to having suggestions. I don’t worry about that at all.”

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) missed Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/JWZiqZOFFN — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) September 8, 2023

Question: After missing Thursday’s practice with an injured hamstring, Will wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. be available Sunday?

Answer: “He’s making some great improvements and just kind of taking it one day at a time and we’ll see how it goes.”

Follow-up question: How is the banged-up wide receiver room looking?

Answer: “To me, it’s about being able to have a next-man-up mentality when guys end up getting banged up and go down. Ultimately, we understand it’s the National Football League, so these guys are here for a reason. Guys get nicked up, but it’s about the consistency of the preparation process which starts with us as coaches. Giving great clarity, giving great details, and putting guys in the right spot to have success.”

Carolina Panthers rookie RG Chandler Zavala talks about rookie QB Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/JcdjCwGxcA — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) September 8, 2023

Question: Is Zavala ready to elevate the Panthers’ running game?

Answer: “I think it’s just the overall physicality when it comes to the run game, getting movement at the point of contact.”

Miles Sanders brings a dynamic ability & leadership to the RB room. https://t.co/XImhztRYbJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 7, 2023

Question: Will running back Miles Sanders add a different dimension to the Panthers’ offense this season?

Answer: “For me, just the dynamic ability. I think being able to have three down capabilities. Playing between the tackles, play out in space. But also when it comes to third down, protecting the quarterback first and foremost but also trying to find some matchups. Get him on some man coverage looks. He’s a great leader for that room. He’s been awesome.”

