Saints’ Foster Moreau Announces Cancer Is In Remission

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced Monday that he is in remission from cancer. After he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma following a physical with the Saints in March, Moreau is now in full remission.

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

On Twitter, Moreau posted an encouraging message about his remission.

Foster Moreau Signed With The New Orleans Saints In May

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

Moreau began treatment after failing his physical with the Saints. After ending treatment in May, Moreau signed a three-year $12 million contract with the Saints the next day.

Moreau participated in their voluntary offseason practice in late May.

Moreau was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft,

In four seasons with the Raiders, Moreau caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

