Saints' Foster Moreau Announces Cancer Is In Remission

Dan Girolamo
Tight end Foster Moreau

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced Monday that he is in remission from cancer. After he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma following a physical with the Saints in March, Moreau is now in full remission.

Foster Moreau Announces Cancer Is In Remission

On Twitter, Moreau posted an encouraging message about his remission.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma,” Moreau posted on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended.”

Foster Moreau Signed With The New Orleans Saints In May

Moreau began treatment after failing his physical with the Saints. After ending treatment in May, Moreau signed a three-year $12 million contract with the Saints the next day.

Moreau participated in their voluntary offseason practice in late May.

Moreau was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft,

In four seasons with the Raiders, Moreau caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
