NFL News and Rumors

Will Taylor Swift Be In Attendance For Broncos vs. Chiefs?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Recording artist Taylor Swift

Fresh off the premiere of The Eras Tour movie, Taylor Swift could be headed to Arrowhead to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Will the megastar show up at the game?

Will Taylor Swift Be At Broncos vs. Chiefs?

Good news for Swifties. Per TMZ, Swift plans to attend Thursday night’s game in Kansas City between the Broncos and Chiefs.

Swift will be in attendance to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has been romantically linked to the pop star.

This marks Swift’s third game in four weeks. On September 24, Swift sat in Kelce’s suite next to his mother, Donna Kelce, in the Chiefs 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Swift watched the Chiefs play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium the following week.

However, Swift skipped last week’s Chiefs game in Minnesota against the Vikings.

Kelce, who sprained his ankle last week, is expected to play against the Broncos.

Taylor Swift Attends Game On Eve Of Her Concert Film

This is a big weekend for Swift. Last night, Swift was in L.A. for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The star-studded premiere drew the likes of Adam Sandler, Simu Liu, Julia Garner, and Maren Morris. The biggest star in attendance was Beyoncé, whose Renaissance Tour movie opens this December.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opens in theaters on October 13. It is expected to gross well over $100 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Michael Bidwell

Michael Bidwell, Owner Of The Arizona Cardinals, Accused Of Fostering Toxic Workplace

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5min
NFL News and Rumors
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
Report: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Will Not Play In Week 6 Game Against San Francisco 49ers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Frank Clark of the Denver Broncos
Broncos LB Frank Clark Agrees To Pay Cut: Will He Be Traded?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers
How Much Does Pat McAfee Pay Aaron Rodgers For Interviews?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon
Broncos vs. Chiefs: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +419 Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy
Broncos vs. Chiefs: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Mile High Monster
Denver Broncos Mourn The Death Of Their Greatest Fan, The “Iconic Mile High Monster” Kerry Green
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top