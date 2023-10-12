Fresh off the premiere of The Eras Tour movie, Taylor Swift could be headed to Arrowhead to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Will the megastar show up at the game?

Will Taylor Swift Be At Broncos vs. Chiefs?

Taylor Swift to Attend Travis Kelce Chiefs Game vs Broncos in KC Thursday | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/JQfT26NMQH — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2023

Good news for Swifties. Per TMZ, Swift plans to attend Thursday night’s game in Kansas City between the Broncos and Chiefs.

Swift will be in attendance to watch Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has been romantically linked to the pop star.

This marks Swift’s third game in four weeks. On September 24, Swift sat in Kelce’s suite next to his mother, Donna Kelce, in the Chiefs 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Swift watched the Chiefs play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium the following week.

However, Swift skipped last week’s Chiefs game in Minnesota against the Vikings.

Kelce, who sprained his ankle last week, is expected to play against the Broncos.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is expected to play tonight vs. the Broncos with his sprained ankle heavily taped, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Attends Game On Eve Of Her Concert Film

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at the ERAS TOUR film premiere.pic.twitter.com/e8XaiHA1Ou — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2023

This is a big weekend for Swift. Last night, Swift was in L.A. for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The star-studded premiere drew the likes of Adam Sandler, Simu Liu, Julia Garner, and Maren Morris. The biggest star in attendance was Beyoncé, whose Renaissance Tour movie opens this December.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opens in theaters on October 13. It is expected to gross well over $100 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

