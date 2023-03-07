The NFL world is reeling with news and rumors.

One of the most recent rumors to surface is regarding Tom Brady.

Ever since he retired and unretired in 2022, people have been waiting for the other shoe to drop on his 2023 NFL retirement.

Brady has not spoken publicly about his desire to return to football.

In fact, he took to Twitter on a Tuesday afternoon (as retired people do) and dispelled the rumors with an interesting and humorous tweet.

What Brady Said

He shared a Tweet from Dov Kleiman saying that fans should keep their eyes on Miami as word from the NFL Combine circulated that Brady was not done playing.

Brady offered a deadpan quote to put the issue to rest.

He said:

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter.”

That’s All Folks

Brady is done.

This is the end of an era.

And many football fans are sad to see him go so holding on to these rumors makes them happy and hopeful.

He played until he was 45 years old.

And he won 7 Super Bowls.

What more can we ask of the man?

He’s A Single Father

Brady will have a bright future, but right now, it appears as though he is settling into single parenthood.

He adopted a kitten for his daughter Vivi.

And those of us who have owned pet kittens know how that goes.

We Will See And Hear Him In 2024

He has already spoken about the FOX broadcasting gig awaiting him.

Brady is planning to take on that challenge for the 2024 season.

He wants to learn more about it before jumping in.

Brady is a consummate professional so we look forward to hearing his voice on Sunday afternoons in the fall of 2024.

In the meantime, the man is retired, and no rumors or news stories will change that fact.

This is not 2022; it is 2023.

It is time for all of us to move on from these stories and focus on the real NFL quarterback drama with Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers.

