Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a very busy guy.

Since winning the Super Bowl in February, he has managed a full off-season schedule of non-football commitments.

The latest is happening on Friday, April 7, when the Cleveland Guardians MLB team has its home opener against the Seattle Mariners at 4:10 PM.

Travis and his mother Donna will be throwing out ceremonial first pitches as part of the opening day festivities.

The Kelce family is from Westlake, Ohio, and Travis went to Cleveland Heights High School so this is a coming home party for him.

Just a momma and her son. 🥹 Cleveland native and 2022 Super Bowl champion, @tkelce, and his mother, Donna, will toss the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Home Opener on Friday!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/OYiERsaexF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 4, 2023

His NFL Draft Weekend Is Busy Too

Kansas City is hosting the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of the month, and Kelce is part of the draft weekend activities.

Kelce is creating and hosting a music festival called Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28 from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

I'm excited to announce one of KC’s biggest events ever… my very own music festival @KelceJam ft. @MachineGunKelly, @RickRoss, @LoudLuxury, & @TechN9ne on Fri April 28, Draft Weekend at @AzuraAmp. Pre-sale opens this Friday at 10AM CST, Register Now: https://t.co/VlHhVSZ8Zj pic.twitter.com/5Krv7U7jnz — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 4, 2023

A variety of acts will perform including another native Ohioan, Machine Gun Kelly.

Also slated to appear are Loud Luxury, Rick Ross, and Tech N9ne.

Travis Kelce’s Other Projects

Kelce did a great job hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4.

Brother Jason made an appearance.

He also hosts the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

Football Still Gets Top Billing For Kelce

Though Kelce is spreading his wings and doing other projects in the offseason, football is still his top priority.

He is under contract with the Chiefs through the 2025 NFL season, and the priority is to build a dynasty.

With two Super Bowl victories in four years and Patrick Mahomes in his prime, there is reason to believe the Chiefs will be contenders for years to come.

Kelce finished 2022 as the top tight end in receiving yards with 1,338.

That was 400+ yards more than the second-place tight end, T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings who had 914 yards.

He is also fourth all-time in receiving yards for tight ends in NFL history with 10,344 behind Tony Gonzalez (15,127), Jason Witten (13,046), and Antonio Gates (11,841).

Kelce is 33 years old and could overtake any of the three retired players in front of him to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.

NFL Betting Guides 2023