Video: Bills Reporter Gets Caught Badmouthing Stefon Diggs

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

You never know what an empty mic might catch. At a Bills press conference on Wednesday, a reporter was caught badmouthing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Maddy Glab, a team reporter for the Buffalo Bills, was heard talking trash about the star wide receiver. Though nobody was in front of the mic, the camera caught Glab’s statements from behind.

There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” Glab said. “Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.”

The video has gone viral on Twitter, accumulating millions of views across multiple accounts.

Maddy Glab Issues Apology On Social Media Account

Glab took to social media to apologize for what she said about Diggs.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today,” Glab wrote. “I am very sorry for what I said and I meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover.”

Glab ended by saying Diggs “is not in the wrong,” and she acknowledged that what she said was inappropriate.

Diggs has yet to comment on the issues.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

