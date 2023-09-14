Video: Bills Reporter Gets Caught Badmouthing Stefon Diggs

You never know what an empty mic might catch. At a Bills press conference on Wednesday, a reporter was caught badmouthing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

A Bills reporter was caught talking trash about Stefon Diggs 💀 WILD #NFL pic.twitter.com/MVTtz0Gt1w — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) September 13, 2023

Maddy Glab, a team reporter for the Buffalo Bills, was heard talking trash about the star wide receiver. Though nobody was in front of the mic, the camera caught Glab’s statements from behind.

There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” Glab said. “Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.”

The video has gone viral on Twitter, accumulating millions of views across multiple accounts.

Maddy Glab Issues Apology On Social Media Account

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

Glab took to social media to apologize for what she said about Diggs.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today,” Glab wrote. “I am very sorry for what I said and I meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover.”

Glab ended by saying Diggs “is not in the wrong,” and she acknowledged that what she said was inappropriate.

Diggs has yet to comment on the issues.

