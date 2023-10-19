Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season starts on Thursday Night Football when the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3). Find out how to watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Jaguars head into New Orleans as winners of three straight, including two in London. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable after suffering a knee injury in Week 6.

The Saints return home after a frustrating 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The Saints had three chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter and walked away with zero points.

Are you looking to watch the game? Below, find out how to watch Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Saints On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The last time the Jaguars defeated the Saints: December, 2003. Will they turn it around tomorrow night on #TNFonPrime? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wf9H7dt40f — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 18, 2023

🏈 Game: Jaguars vs. Saints

📅 Date : Thursday – Oct. 19, 2023

: Thursday – Oct. 19, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Jaguars vs. Saints is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will stream on Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) calling the game.

TNF Tonight will preview the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans in the Jacksonville and New Orleans markets can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. NFL+ subscribers can also stream Jaguars vs. Saints on mobile devices or tablets.

Jaguars vs. Saints Preview

Heading into the matchup, BetOnline has the Saints as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

The Jaguars have not defeated the Saints since December 2003, losing four straight head-to-head matchups.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

