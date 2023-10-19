NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season starts on Thursday Night Football when the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3). Find out how to watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream. 

The Jaguars head into New Orleans as winners of three straight, including two in London. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable after suffering a knee injury in Week 6.

The Saints return home after a frustrating 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The Saints had three chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter and walked away with zero points.

Are you looking to watch the game? Below, find out how to watch Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Saints On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Jaguars vs. Saints
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Oct. 19, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Jaguars vs. Saints is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will stream on Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) calling the game.

TNF Tonight will preview the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans in the Jacksonville and New Orleans markets can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. NFL+ subscribers can also stream Jaguars vs. Saints on mobile devices or tablets.

Looking for another way to watch Jaguars vs. Saints? Open an account with BetOnline and receive a free live stream after placing a bet.

New customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Jaguars vs. Saints With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Jaguars vs. Saints
  5. Stream Jaguars vs. Saints for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Jaguars vs. Saints Preview

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out to pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the matchup, BetOnline has the Saints as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

The Jaguars have not defeated the Saints since December 2003, losing four straight head-to-head matchups.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +100 -120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-108) -1.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-105) Under 39.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Jaguars NFL News and Rumors Saints
Dan Girolamo

