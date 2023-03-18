Will Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Play In 2023?

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game in January 2023, many wondered if he would survive.

Thankfully he did, and his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and largely attributed to the heroic efforts of the first responders on the field and the medical professionals who cared for him in the Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals.

That begs the next question, will he play again, and if so when?

According to Bills GM Brandon Beane, things are “trending in the right direction” for Hamlin to return to the field soon.

Hamlin has followed doctors’ orders, and his appointments are expected to wrap up in April.

Best news I heard this week… Bills GM Brandon Beane telling reporters that Damar Hamlin “trending in right direction” to return to football field soon — something Damar says he wants to do. My @nflnetwork One More Thing: pic.twitter.com/hTTCZMvrKi — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 17, 2023

The fact that Hamlin is eager to get back out on the field is not surprising.

In the hospital, after he woke up, he wanted to know if the Bills won that game against the Bengals.

Back in February, he said that returning to football was always the goal.

Hamlin said:

“I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation. But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Hamlin Is Gracious And Grateful

In the meantime, Hamlin clearly wants to pay it forward.

Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association to increase awareness about CPR.

Damar Hamlin has announced that he is partnering with the American Heart Association (@American_Heart) to launch The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge, encouraging people to learn how to perform CPR. Instructions from Damar below via his Instagram:https://t.co/y15rQRQ7Fl pic.twitter.com/bsB7wF4QOK — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 31, 2023

He was recently seen on an episode of The Masked Singer television show that was taped in early February.

Hamlin came on the show for his little brother who likes muppets.

Damar Hamlin was just on The Masked Singer pic.twitter.com/b0zhYQBbWW — 🇺🇸🗽🦅 90’s 🎶🎸 (@Oakley_43) March 16, 2023

Fans may have mixed feelings about Hamlin’s NFL return.

They could be extremely emotional and happy for him because he is able to go back to doing what he loves.

And they may also feel apprehensive about watching him, hoping that nothing like that ever happens to him again.

One thing is for sure, doctors will not clear him to play unless they are confident he is healthy enough to do so.

That could help alleviate the worry of well-wishers and fans around the world who prayed, hoped, and reveled in his recovery.

