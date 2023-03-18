NFL News and Rumors

Will Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Play In 2023?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game in January 2023, many wondered if he would survive.

Thankfully he did, and his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and largely attributed to the heroic efforts of the first responders on the field and the medical professionals who cared for him in the Cincinnati and Buffalo hospitals.

That begs the next question, will he play again, and if so when?

According to Bills GM Brandon Beane, things are “trending in the right direction” for Hamlin to return to the field soon.

Hamlin has followed doctors’ orders, and his appointments are expected to wrap up in April.

The fact that Hamlin is eager to get back out on the field is not surprising.

In the hospital, after he woke up, he wanted to know if the Bills won that game against the Bengals.

Back in February, he said that returning to football was always the goal.

Hamlin said:

“I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation. But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Hamlin Is Gracious And Grateful

In the meantime, Hamlin clearly wants to pay it forward.

Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association to increase awareness about CPR.

He was recently seen on an episode of The Masked Singer television show that was taped in early February.

Hamlin came on the show for his little brother who likes muppets.

Fans may have mixed feelings about Hamlin’s NFL return.

They could be extremely emotional and happy for him because he is able to go back to doing what he loves.

And they may also feel apprehensive about watching him, hoping that nothing like that ever happens to him again.

One thing is for sure, doctors will not clear him to play unless they are confident he is healthy enough to do so.

That could help alleviate the worry of well-wishers and fans around the world who prayed, hoped, and reveled in his recovery.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition

Will Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Play In 2023?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
NASCAR: Daytona 500
JJ Watt Talks Free Agency, Believes TJ Will Break His Records
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr. Disputes $20 Million Salary Request Rumor
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Teddy Bridgewater, Jets
Could QB Teddy Bridgewater Sign With The Cleveland Browns?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass.
Cowboys Re-Sign Quarterback Cooper Rush
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jacoby Brissett
QB Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Signing With Washington Commanders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
JuJu Smith-Schuster
New England Patriots Sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster To 3 Year Deal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top