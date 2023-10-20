With the trade deadline set for Oct. 31, will the New York Giants look to move star running back Saquon Barkley?

Will The New York Giants Trade RB Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley was asked about the looming trade deadline: "I've been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be… everyone knows I don't want to get traded." pic.twitter.com/aR1y7XI8ka — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

Things have not gone according to plan for the Giants. New York is 1-5 as they head into their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

If the losing continues, the Giants might consider trading players for draft capital. The Giants’ best tradeable asset is Barkley, who is in the final year of his contract.

While the Giants remain quiet about trade rumors, Barkley has been vocal about his desire to stay in New York.

“I’ve been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be,” Barkley told reporters on Thursday (via SNY). “But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can’t control. Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded. I don’t think anybody in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere.”

Saquon Barkley and Giants Have Not Spoken About Trade

.@Connor_J_Hughes reports from Giants camp on Big Blue's offensive woes and why they may have a tough time turning things around against the Commanders: https://t.co/Pu2wbvi3vv pic.twitter.com/XuqVNtVogj — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

Despite the trade rumors, Barkley has said there have been no conversations with the Giants about the deadline. For now, Barkley is focused on the Commanders.

“I’m happy that I’m healthy again, be able to get back on the field,” he said. “Got close to a win last week now just got to try to continue to improve and try to get a win.”

In his first game since Sept. 17, Barkley carried the ball 24 times for 93 yards in the loss to the Bills.

