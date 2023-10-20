NFL News and Rumors

Will The New York Giants Trade RB Saquon Barkley?

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

With the trade deadline set for Oct. 31, will the New York Giants look to move star running back Saquon Barkley?

Things have not gone according to plan for the Giants. New York is 1-5 as they head into their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

If the losing continues, the Giants might consider trading players for draft capital. The Giants’ best tradeable asset is Barkley, who is in the final year of his contract.

While the Giants remain quiet about trade rumors, Barkley has been vocal about his desire to stay in New York.

“I’ve been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be,” Barkley told reporters on Thursday (via SNY). “But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can’t control. Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded. I don’t think anybody in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere.”

Saquon Barkley and Giants Have Not Spoken About Trade

Despite the trade rumors, Barkley has said there have been no conversations with the Giants about the deadline. For now, Barkley is focused on the Commanders.

“I’m happy that I’m healthy again, be able to get back on the field,” he said. “Got close to a win last week now just got to try to continue to improve and try to get a win.”

In his first game since Sept. 17, Barkley carried the ball 24 times for 93 yards in the loss to the Bills.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
