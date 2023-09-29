XFL And USFL Announce Intention To Merge: Will It Happen?

The XFL and USFL announced their intentions to merge, the leagues announced in a joint statement Thursday.

“Today, the United States Football League (“USFL”) and the XFL announced their intention to merge,” the leagues said. “Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.”

If approved, the joint league plans to play in 2024. However, “more details regarding the new league will be announced at a later date.”

Today, the USFL and XFL announced their intention to merge. pic.twitter.com/rPfGSlTnMC — USFL (@USFL) September 28, 2023

The XFL is coming off its first season under new ownership led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dani Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon started the original XFL from 2000-2001. McMahon restarted the league in 2020, but play was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league filed for bankruptcy in April 2020. However, Johnson, Garcia, and Red Bird Capital Partners purchased the league from McMahon for $15 million in August 2020.

The USFL dates back to the ’80s when the first iteration of the league ran for three seasons from 1983-1985. The league shut down after the 1985 season.

The USFL restarted in 2022 under the ownership of Fox Corp.

