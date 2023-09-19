XFL And USFL: Will The Pro Football Leagues Merge?

The XFL and the USFL are in advanced talks to merge, Axios reported on Tuesday. An announcement about the merge could come as early as this week.

According to Axios’ report, the merger between the XFL and USFL would be a “merger of equals.” Regulatory approval would be necessary.

The two professional football leagues hope to combine before the 2024 season.

Broadcasting rights will most likely be split. In 2023, the USFL aired games on Fox and NBC, while the XFL aired games on Disney’s networks, including ESPN and ABC.

The report states the game broadcasts will likely be split between Fox and Disney. It is unknown if NBC air games if the merger is finalized.

In its first season, the XFL lost $60 million( via Forbes), while Fox claims the USFL turned a profit.

The XFL was started in 2001 by WWE’s Vince McMahon. The league shut down after one season.

In 2020, McMahon restarted the XFL, but the pandemic ended the comeback halfway through the season. Dwayne Johnson, Dani Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners bought the XFL for $15 million later that year.

2023 marked the first XFL season under this new regime and featured eight teams.

The original USFL ran for three seasons from 1983-1985 before shutting down operations.

The USFL returned with games in April 2022 under its new owner, Fox Corp.

When asked for a comment, the XFL emailed Axios the following statement: “We will not comment on rumors and speculation. Fox did not immediately return a request for comment.

