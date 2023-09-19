NFL News and Rumors

XFL And USFL: Will The Pro Football Leagues Merge?

Dan Girolamo
XFL owner Dwayne Johnson

The XFL and the USFL are in advanced talks to merge, Axios reported on Tuesday. An announcement about the merge could come as early as this week.

XFL And USFL In Talks To Merge

According to Axios’ report, the merger between the XFL and USFL would be a “merger of equals.” Regulatory approval would be necessary.

The two professional football leagues hope to combine before the 2024 season.

Broadcasting rights will most likely be split. In 2023, the USFL aired games on Fox and NBC, while the XFL aired games on Disney’s networks, including ESPN and ABC.

The report states the game broadcasts will likely be split between Fox and Disney. It is unknown if NBC air games if the merger is finalized.

In its first season, the XFL lost $60 million( via Forbes), while Fox claims the USFL turned a profit.

XFL And USFL: Basic Notes

The XFL was started in 2001 by WWE’s Vince McMahon. The league shut down after one season.

In 2020, McMahon restarted the XFL, but the pandemic ended the comeback halfway through the season. Dwayne Johnson, Dani Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners bought the XFL for $15 million later that year.

2023 marked the first XFL season under this new regime and featured eight teams.

The original USFL ran for three seasons from 1983-1985 before shutting down operations.

The USFL returned with games in April 2022 under its new owner, Fox Corp.

When asked for a comment, the XFL emailed Axios the following statement: “We will not comment on rumors and speculation. Fox did not immediately return a request for comment.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top