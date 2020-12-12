MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results

MMA

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results

By December 12, 2020 9:08 pm

By |

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno
Dec 12, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,504 – above average despite fights falling off

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:
Deiveson Figueiredo  (20-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno   (18-5-1, #4 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson   (26-4, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira   (29-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mackenzie Dern   (9-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba   (16-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza   (26-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland   (20-5, #21 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Junior dos Santos  (21-8, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane   (6-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson   (26-11, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda   (27-13, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Renato Moicano   (14-3-1, #22 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (8-1, #56 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Gavin Tucker   (12-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo   (15-2, #41 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres   (11-5, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes   (5-1)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Chase Hooper   (9-1-1, #74 ranked featherweight***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) – ROUND 3 (3:02)
vs Peter Barrett   (11-4, #81 ranked featherweight)

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1hr

Chargers 1hr ago

45-0 doesn’t even begin to tell the story of last Sunday.  This team was beaten the second they got on the field.  They came out of (…)

7hr

Mets 7hr ago

Well after a few days of back and forth … is he coming/is he not coming … and a drunken rant by a dumb blogger about how much fun has (…)

More MMA
Home