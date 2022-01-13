CBS NFL Expert Pete Prisco Picks for Wild Card Weekend

The betting action for Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL Playoffs is going to be wild, with NFL betting interest at an all-time high. One of the most respected NFL experts in the industry is Pete Prisco, who works for CBS. Pete Prisco’s NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend are sure to generate the interest of many around the country.

Let’s take a look at who Pete Prisco picks for each of the games on the NFL Playoff schedule both straight up and against the spread.

Las Vegas Raiders (+5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Prisco likes that the Bengals were able to get into the playoffs while resting many of their players last week. The Raiders, on the other hand, literally had to fight to the final whistle.

The main x-factor for him is how well the Bengals offensive line protects Joe Burrow. While they could have a little trouble, he believes they will do well enough for Cincinnati to win, but not cover the spread.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Bengals ML, Raiders +5

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

While this is the third game between these two divisional foes this season, it’s tough to take anything away from the first game. If you remember, the weather was so terrible that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three passes and won the game. The Bills took care of business in the second matchup, and Pete Prisco believes they will do it again here.

He believes the Bills will take away the New England rushing attack and force the rookie passer to beat them. Obviously, Prisco and the Bills both believe he will be unable to do that.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Bills -4

Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

These two teams met earlier in the season, resulting in a 28-22 Tampa Bay win. Since then, the Eagles running game has improved while the Buccaneers receiving corps has been decimated. Because of this, Prisco believes it will be a close game, though it will be a very similar result to the first matchup this season. He is predicting another Buccaneers six-point win.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Buccaneers ML, Eagles +8.5

San Francisco 49ers (+3) at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Prisco believes the 49ers are the team that nobody wants to see in the playoffs, including the Cowboys. They run the ball well and their defensive line can be disruptive. He believes they cause Dak Prescott to be uncomfortable, helping them play with a lead and run the ball. Not only does he like San Francisco spread, he believes they will win outright.

Of course, take the spread if you want to protect yourself from a Cowboys game-winning field goal.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: 49ers ML, 49ers +3

Pittsburgh Steelers (+12.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Prisco does not believe this will be a blowout like the previous matchup between the Steelers and Chiefs this season. Pittsburgh is healthier now and coach Mike Tomlin will have his team ready to compete. He cites the Chiefs’ defensive issues as the reason why this game will stay close. However, their offense should be enough for them to move onto the Divisional Round.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Chiefs ML, Steelers +12.5

Arizona Cardinals (+4) at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

This is also the third game between these two divisional foes. Much like the Patriots and Bills above, these NFC West rivals split the regular-season matchups. Prisco thinks both defenses will show up and play well while the offenses continue to struggle a bit. However, he believes the Rams will make enough plays late to win the game, but not cover the spread.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Rams ML, Cardinals +4

