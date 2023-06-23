NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Recently Spoke At Denver Conference About Psychedelic Drugs

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands at the podium.

ESPN is reporting that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke at a Denver, Colorado conference this week about psychedelic drugs.

Colorado has recently decriminalized the use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Rodgers was frank in his opinions about the use of psychedelics based on his own personal use of ayahuasca.

Healthline defines ayahuasca as a “brew made from the Banisteriopsis caapi and Psychotria viridis plants. Taking Ayahuasca leads to an altered level of consciousness due to psychoactive substances in the ingredients.”

Regarding people attacking him for his “radical life-changing” experience, Rodgers said:

“Because I guarantee you all these bums who want to come after me online about my experience and stuff, they’ve never tried it. They’re the perfect people for it. We need to get these people taking.”

Rodgers shared that other athletes and entertainers have reached out to him as a result of his openness.

It is not clear the context of those interactions.

Rodgers is attempting to change the narrative around the use of these substances, not banned by the NFL “by dispelling these archaic myths about the dangers of [psychedelics] or the negative side effects … and start to share the actual wisdom and truth about it.”

Though psychedelics are illegal at the federal level, there is a movement to study the potential benefits of their use.

There is evidence they could help patients in cases of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and alcohol and nicotine addiction.

At this point in his career, Rodgers, 39, is not afraid to speak and do what he feels is necessary for his well-being.

Rodgers does not care if his methods are considered unorthodox.

He was widely criticized for entering a darkness retreat earlier in the year to discern his future and whether that meant retirement from the NFL, playing for the Green Bay Packers, or moving on to another team.

Rodgers is now with the Jets.

Expectations are high for this team to contend in a highly competitive AFC East in 2023 with him under center.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

 

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

