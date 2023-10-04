NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers: Will Jets QB Return This Season?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Jets injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making significant progress in his rehab after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Despite the promising reports, will Rodgers return this season for the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers: Will Jets QB Return This Season?

While speaking with Pat McAfee, Rodgers explained his appearance this past week at the Jets game, where he surprised many by walking on crutches.

“Coming to the Sunday night game was always on the agenda. That was the goal, so definitely met that one. Now the next goal is to walk without crutches,” Rodgers said. “It’s pretty obvious I’m well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to the rehab for this kind of thing.”

Most people post Achilles surgery are in a boot for up to six weeks. Yet, Rodgers was out of a boot and on crutches in 13 days.

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said. “Let’s attack this rehab as hard as we can and see where we’re at in a couple of months.”

During Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs, Rodgers told NBC’s Mellisa Stark that he plans to play again this season. While Rodgers confirmed Stark’s statements, he’s not putting an exact timetable on when that will happen.

Aaron Rodgers Was Impressed With Zach Wilson

Rodgers’ first appearance since the injury was one of Zach Wilson’s best games as a pro. After being the punching bag of the national media for the last month, Wilson responded by completing 28-39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

“I felt like Zach played really well and we were efficient moving the ball,” Rodgers said. “I don’t talk about moral victories, but definitely a lot to build on from that game the other night. Hopefully, we can get this one this week and start getting on a roll.”

The Jets travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Mobile Streaming Football

Football Fans Rejoice, Games On TV Every Day From October 4 Through November 22

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 4 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys defense
NFL Week 5: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers S: Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
PFF Week 4 Player Grades And Team of the Week: Christian McCaffrey Has Huge Day
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
daniel jones fumbles on mnf (1)
Monday Night Football: NFL Twitter Reacts To Seattle Seahawks Sacking, Overwhelming New York Giants
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance
SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top