New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making significant progress in his rehab after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Despite the promising reports, will Rodgers return this season for the Jets?

Aaron Rodgers: Will Jets QB Return This Season?

"Going to that game on Sunday was always the goal.. I'm well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to rehab for this injury and we're always trying to speed up the timeline"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QY4mKcoqPm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

While speaking with Pat McAfee, Rodgers explained his appearance this past week at the Jets game, where he surprised many by walking on crutches.

“Coming to the Sunday night game was always on the agenda. That was the goal, so definitely met that one. Now the next goal is to walk without crutches,” Rodgers said. “It’s pretty obvious I’m well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to the rehab for this kind of thing.”

Most people post Achilles surgery are in a boot for up to six weeks. Yet, Rodgers was out of a boot and on crutches in 13 days.

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said. “Let’s attack this rehab as hard as we can and see where we’re at in a couple of months.”

"I think it's important to have goals when you're coming back from an injury.. We're attacking this rehab as hard as we can and we'll see where we're at in a couple of months" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/w2NOYsG9bE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

During Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs, Rodgers told NBC’s Mellisa Stark that he plans to play again this season. While Rodgers confirmed Stark’s statements, he’s not putting an exact timetable on when that will happen.

NBC's Melissa Stark reports on her conversation with Aaron Rodgers. "His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye. And he told me his goal is to play again this season." pic.twitter.com/Pwu0u8JfY9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Was Impressed With Zach Wilson

"I felt like Zach played really well and we were efficient moving the ball.. Definitely a lot to build from and hopefully we can get a win this week" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/X8kmbWRtGR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2023

Rodgers’ first appearance since the injury was one of Zach Wilson’s best games as a pro. After being the punching bag of the national media for the last month, Wilson responded by completing 28-39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

“I felt like Zach played really well and we were efficient moving the ball,” Rodgers said. “I don’t talk about moral victories, but definitely a lot to build on from that game the other night. Hopefully, we can get this one this week and start getting on a roll.”

The Jets travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

