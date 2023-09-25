The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift soared to new heights when she watched Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears game. News of their budding romance has reached New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who weighed in on the dating rumors.

Bill Belichick Weighs In On Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

On his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked to comment on Swift sitting next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, in their luxury suite at the game. Known for giving brief and emotionless answers to the media, Belichick gave a lighthearted response to describe the romance.

“Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” Belichick said.

Belichick praised Swift last month when he described seeing her perform at Gillette Stadium in May.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor [Swift]. That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said. “She’s tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Take several seats… Bill Belichick revealed his favorite @taylorswift13 track 🎶 pic.twitter.com/022A9gTfbm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2023

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Broke The Internet

Somewhere, Fox executives are thanking Swift for attending the game because she gave football fans something to talk about instead of focusing on the 41-10 Chiefs beatdown against the Chicago Bears.

The camera was constantly on Swift, watching her every move and reaction. As fate would have it, Kelce scored a touchdown, which drew a huge reaction from Swift as she screamed, “Let’s F-n go” and banged on the glass.

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS KELCE! Taylor loves it in the box! ❤️🤣 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bs3uEhWbOn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

🚨| Taylor Swift posing with a Chiefs’ fan poster “Kelce is swift to the endzone” pic.twitter.com/QNGBtMIIYN — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 25, 2023

Kelce and Swift were later spotted leaving the stadium together. Kelce then rented out a restaurant for Swift and the Chiefs, according to ET.

📹| Taylor and Travis Kelce's mom enjoying the game at Arrowhead stadium today! pic.twitter.com/gVPWedkgvx — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce rented out a restaurant for Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs for a private party following the team’s win last night, according to @etnow: “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted.” 🔗: https://t.co/M2h4FVOCde pic.twitter.com/FidQXPT7lK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2023

The Chiefs play the Jets at MetLife in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football. Swift lives in New York City, leading many to speculate she could attend Sunday game.

