Bill Belichick Weighs In On Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship

Dan Girolamo
Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift soared to new heights when she watched Sunday’s Chiefs-Bears game. News of their budding romance has reached New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who weighed in on the dating rumors.

On his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill ShowBelichick was asked to comment on Swift sitting next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, in their luxury suite at the game. Known for giving brief and emotionless answers to the media, Belichick gave a lighthearted response to describe the romance.

“Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” Belichick said.

Belichick praised Swift last month when he described seeing her perform at Gillette Stadium in May.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor [Swift]. That was pretty impressive,” Belichick said. “She’s tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Broke The Internet

Somewhere, Fox executives are thanking Swift for attending the game because she gave football fans something to talk about instead of focusing on the 41-10 Chiefs beatdown against the Chicago Bears.

The camera was constantly on Swift, watching her every move and reaction. As fate would have it, Kelce scored a touchdown, which drew a huge reaction from Swift as she screamed, “Let’s F-n go” and banged on the glass.

Kelce and Swift were later spotted leaving the stadium together. Kelce then rented out a restaurant for Swift and the Chiefs, according to ET.

The Chiefs play the Jets at MetLife in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football. Swift lives in New York City, leading many to speculate she could attend Sunday game.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
