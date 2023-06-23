Bills Extend Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced the contract extensions of head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane through the 2027 season.

Bills Extend Sean McDermott And Brandon Beane

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐨!! 🤩 We’ve signed Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to contract extensions through 2027: https://t.co/x0PSVTT9WH pic.twitter.com/rO2NxZvjsO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 23, 2023

McDermott and Beane were both hired by the Bills during the 2017 offseason.

So far in their tenure, the Bills have made the playoffs in five of six seasons. The Bills are looking to win their fourth straight AFC East division title and fifth straight appearance in the playoffs.

In six seasons, McDermott has the best winning percentage by a head coach in team history.

“Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you’re determined, you love what you’re doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn’t do.”

Brandon Beane Has Been Instrumental In Building A Strong Roster

Since taking over as the general manager, Beane has constructed a winning roster that continues to improve.

The highlight of his tenure was drafting quarterback Josh Allen, who has completely transformed the franchise. Other notable players drafted during Beane’s tenure include linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and tight end Dawson Knox.

In 2020, Beane traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs to pair with Allen. In three seasons, Diggs and Allen have become one of the most prolific combos in the NFL. In Buffalo, Diggs has 338 catches for 4,189 yards and 29 touchdowns in the regular season.

In 2020, Beane was named Executive of the Year by Sporting News.

NFL Betting Guides 2023