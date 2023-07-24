NFL News and Rumors

Bills RB Nyheim Hines Expected To Miss Season With Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines

The Buffalo Bills will be down one running back before training camp begins. Bills running back Nyheim Hines suffered a serious knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

According to Pelissero, a jet ski struck Hines while sitting stationary on his jet ski. The injury is non-life-threatening, but it will require surgery.

Nyheim Nines Played A Versatile Role For The Bills

Hines was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Bills in November 2022 in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick.

Though Hines was used sparingly on offense, he made an instant impact as the Bills’ kick returner. In Week 18, Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in Week 18. This was one week after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati.

Entering the 2023 season, Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary punt and kick returner. Hines was set to compete for touches with Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and James Cook, with a specialization in passing situations on third down.

Buffalo Bills Training Camp Starts Soon

Like most teams, the Bills’ training camp is set to open within the coming days.

Bills’ rookies reported to St. John Fisher University on July 18. Veterans will arrive on Tuesday, July 25, with the first practice set for Wednesday, July 26.

The Bills enter the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations. Buffalo has made the postseason in five of the last six seasons, including three straight AFC East titles.

The Bills open up the 2023 season at the New York Jets on Monday, September 11.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
