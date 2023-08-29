Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller will begin the 2023 season on the reserved/physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from a torn ACL, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Miller will miss at least four games.

Bills’ Von Miller To Begin Season On PUP

The #Bills are planning to have star pass-rusher Von Miller begin the season on the reserve/PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL, source said. He’s out the first four games. pic.twitter.com/sqc6YOEDSE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Miller, 43, suffered the injury on November 24, 2022, against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Miller joined the Bills during the 2022 offseason after signing a six-year, $120 million contract. In 11 games, Miller tied for the team lead in sacks with eight and led the team with 38 pressures.

During Miller’s absence, the Bills will turn to Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, and A.J. Epenesa for production on the defensive line.

However, the Bills won’t have Boogie Basham after trading the third-year linebacker to the New York Giants.

Buffalo Bills Enter 2023 With Super Bowl Aspirations

the Bills lost Von Miller wk 12 last yr with him? #4 in pressure rate while blitzing at the 4th lowest rate without him? #24 in pressure rate despite blitzing at the 13th highest rate despite playing Mike White, Justin Fields, Mac Jones x2 and Tua Tagovailoa without Miller https://t.co/wAFJ4NKHLT — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 29, 2023

The Bills enter the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations, having made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

Buffalo has not made the Super Bowl since the 1993 season when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII.

The Bills’ first four games of the season include matchups with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins.

Miller can be eligible to return starting Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

NFL Betting Guides 2023