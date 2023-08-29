NFL News and Rumors

Bills’ Von Miller To Begin Season On PUP, Will Miss At Least Four Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
2 min read
Bills' Von Miller

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller will begin the 2023 season on the reserved/physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from a torn ACL, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Miller will miss at least four games.

Bills’ Von Miller To Begin Season On PUP

Miller, 43, suffered the injury on November 24, 2022, against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Miller joined the Bills during the 2022 offseason after signing a six-year, $120 million contract. In 11 games, Miller tied for the team lead in sacks with eight and led the team with 38 pressures.

During Miller’s absence, the Bills will turn to Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, and A.J. Epenesa for production on the defensive line.

However, the Bills won’t have Boogie Basham after trading the third-year linebacker to the New York Giants.

Buffalo Bills Enter 2023 With Super Bowl Aspirations

The Bills enter the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations, having made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons.

Buffalo has not made the Super Bowl since the 1993 season when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII.

The Bills’ first four games of the season include matchups with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins.

Miller can be eligible to return starting Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Dan Girolamo

