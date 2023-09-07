NFL News and Rumors

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Out For Kickoff Game vs. Lions

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out for tonight’s NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Out For Kickoff Game vs. Lions

Kelce hyperextended his knee at Tuesday’s practice, jeopardizing his status for Thursday’s game.

Later that day, the Chiefs believed that Kelce’s ACL was intact. Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero later reported the injury as a bone bruise, a temporary injury.

Kelce will miss his first game since his 2013 rookie season.

Chiefs Will Turn To Three Tight Ends

With Kelce out, the Chiefs will turn to tight end Noah Gray, who will likely be the starter. Gray caught 28 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown.

Tight ends Blake Bell and Matt Bushman are all active tonight.

The Chiefs have won eight straight Week 1 games, including five with current starter Patrick Mahomes.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney

Everygame Offering 100% Bonus Up To $500 – Bet NFL Chiefs -4

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  29min
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Signs With Delta Airlines As A Strategic Advisor
Tom Brady Signs With Delta Airlines As A Strategic Advisor
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Bovada Offers $750 NFL Betting Bonus & Promo Code For Week 1
Bovada Offers $750 NFL Betting Bonus & Promo Code For Week 1
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
BetUS Offers Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds With Underdog Priced at +200
BetUS Offers Best Lions vs Chiefs Odds With Underdog Priced at +200
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Jerick McKinnon of the Chiefs
NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Same-Game Parlay Pick: +3859 Odds TNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Thursday Night Football Lions Vs. Chiefs Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
How to Bet On Detroit Lions in Michigan – MI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top