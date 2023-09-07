Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out for tonight’s NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Out For Kickoff Game vs. Lions
Sources: #Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce is out tonight against the #Lions. He made an effort. Either way, the bone bruise should not keep him out long-term. pic.twitter.com/tB9et7Zsbb
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023
Kelce hyperextended his knee at Tuesday’s practice, jeopardizing his status for Thursday’s game.
Later that day, the Chiefs believed that Kelce’s ACL was intact. Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero later reported the injury as a bone bruise, a temporary injury.
Kelce will miss his first game since his 2013 rookie season.
Chiefs Will Turn To Three Tight Ends
Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce officially is out tonight vs. the Lions due to the knee injury he suffered at practice this week.
The Chiefs’ active TEs tonight are Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Matt Bushman.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2023
With Kelce out, the Chiefs will turn to tight end Noah Gray, who will likely be the starter. Gray caught 28 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown.
Tight ends Blake Bell and Matt Bushman are all active tonight.
The Chiefs have won eight straight Week 1 games, including five with current starter Patrick Mahomes.
