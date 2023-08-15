Colts Name Anthony Richardson Starting QB For Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts have named rookie Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback for the regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday.

#Colts head coach Shane Steichen has officially named Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/pno7bu8aPh — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 15, 2023

Anthony Richardson Gets The Nod At QB For The Colts

After one preseason game, Steichen had seen enough to name Richardson the starter.

“After evaluating training camp and the film and all that, I made a decision. Anthony [Richardson] will be the starting quarterback this year for us,” Steichen told reporters. “I like the progress he’s made. Excited about his future and his playmaking ability that he brings to this football team.”

Richardson beat out veteran Gardner Minshew, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason. However, Steichen is excited to have “the ultimate teammate” in Minshew as a mentor to Richardson.

Per Shane Steichen – Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/DVIPvBbPmV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2023

Anthony Richardson Starts Season As A Raw Prospect

Having only started 13 games in college, many predicted Richardson would start on the bench due to his lack of experience.

However, Richardson’s upside was too great to pass up for Steichen. At 6-foot-four and 244 pounds, Richardson is already one of the best athletes playing quarterback in the NFL.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has the arm strength and escape ability to succeed at the next level. What he needs is more reps.

In his first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson had his “welcome to the NFL” moment after throwing an interception on his first pass of the game. Richardson finished the game 7/12 for 67 yards.

Anthony Richardson’s third pass is intercepted 😬 pic.twitter.com/3DHEaLstyg — PFF (@PFF) August 12, 2023

The Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 on September 10.

