Colts Name Anthony Richardson Starting QB For Regular Season

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have named rookie Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback for the regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday.

Anthony Richardson Gets The Nod At QB For The Colts

After one preseason game, Steichen had seen enough to name Richardson the starter.

“After evaluating training camp and the film and all that, I made a decision. Anthony [Richardson] will be the starting quarterback this year for us,” Steichen told reporters. “I like the progress he’s made. Excited about his future and his playmaking ability that he brings to this football team.”

Richardson beat out veteran Gardner Minshew, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason. However, Steichen is excited to have “the ultimate teammate” in Minshew as a mentor to Richardson.

Anthony Richardson Starts Season As A Raw Prospect

Having only started 13 games in college, many predicted Richardson would start on the bench due to his lack of experience.

However, Richardson’s upside was too great to pass up for Steichen. At 6-foot-four and 244 pounds, Richardson is already one of the best athletes playing quarterback in the NFL.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has the arm strength and escape ability to succeed at the next level. What he needs is more reps.

In his first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson had his “welcome to the NFL” moment after throwing an interception on his first pass of the game. Richardson finished the game 7/12 for 67 yards.

The Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 on September 10.

Colts NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

