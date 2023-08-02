NFL News and Rumors

Rams’ Cooper Kupp To Miss A Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning.

Cooper Kupp Left Tuesday’s Practice With A Hamstring Injury

Kupp left practice on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Kupp “came up a little bit in a red zone route,” resulting in the injury.

“Obviously, we’re much better when he’s here, and we hope he’s going to be OK,” McVay said. “If he’s not, we’ll see what happens, but the practice had to go on.”

Kupp underwent an MRI on Tuesday night. According to Schefter’s source, Kupp could return in a few weeks for the scrimmages.

Los Angeles Rams Need Cooper Kupp After Tough Year

The Rams’ Super Bowl defense did not go as planned, as Los Angeles missed the playoffs with a record of 5-12.

The team was plagued by injuries, with Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald all missing significant time.

For the Rams to return to prominence, they will need Kupp at the elite level he played at in 2021 when he won the receiving triple crown, leading all receivers with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
