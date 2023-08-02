Rams’ Cooper Kupp To Miss A Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring and while the team will be very cautious with him, one source said he potentially could be back “for scrimmages in a few weeks.” https://t.co/0KRMH8lzfH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

Cooper Kupp Left Tuesday’s Practice With A Hamstring Injury

Kupp left practice on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Kupp “came up a little bit in a red zone route,” resulting in the injury.

“Obviously, we’re much better when he’s here, and we hope he’s going to be OK,” McVay said. “If he’s not, we’ll see what happens, but the practice had to go on.”

Kupp underwent an MRI on Tuesday night. According to Schefter’s source, Kupp could return in a few weeks for the scrimmages.

Los Angeles Rams Need Cooper Kupp After Tough Year

The Rams’ Super Bowl defense did not go as planned, as Los Angeles missed the playoffs with a record of 5-12.

The team was plagued by injuries, with Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald all missing significant time.

For the Rams to return to prominence, they will need Kupp at the elite level he played at in 2021 when he won the receiving triple crown, leading all receivers with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

